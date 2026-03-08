‘I gave up smoking in 1 week’: Arshad Warsi explains how his subconscious mind was ‘rewired’ to quit cigarettes after 35 years

Actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about quitting cigarettes after 35 years in a week, for which he credited not medication, but a mobile application.

Speaking candidly, he told Pinkvilla: “Anybody with the right mind can say, how can you quit smoking with an app. I have been smoking for the past 35 years..I said mai kabhi nahi chorh paunga, aur ye app se toh…But I was so desperate to give up smoking. I said let me try, I tried. I swear on god, I gave up smoking in 1 week with no side effects. There is an app called QuitSure. There is a cigarette tick mark. It kind of rewires your subconscious mind. That it is purely a reminer that ab maine chai pee hai, ab mujhe cigarette… on the 7th day it will tell you to have your last cigarette. And I had a whole packet of Marlboro. And I was 100% sure it wasn’t going to work. Toh maine woh last cigarette piya, and I actually threw that packet. And I haven’t touched it. Uske 2 din baad, we had a party in our house. Everybody was smoking, it didn’t bother me at all.”