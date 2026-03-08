‘I gave up smoking in 1 week’: Arshad Warsi explains how his subconscious mind was ‘rewired’ to quit cigarettes after 35 years

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about quitting cigarettes after 35 years in a week, for which he credited not medication, but a mobile application.
Speaking candidly, he told Pinkvilla: “Anybody with the right mind can say, how can you quit smoking with an app. I have been smoking for the past 35 years..I said mai kabhi nahi chorh paunga, aur ye app se toh…But I was so desperate to give up smoking. I said let me try, I tried. I swear on god, I gave up smoking in 1 week with no side effects. There is an app called QuitSure. There is a cigarette tick mark. It kind of rewires your subconscious mind. That it is purely a reminer that ab maine chai pee hai, ab mujhe cigarette… on the 7th day it will tell you to have your last cigarette. And I had a whole packet of Marlboro. And I was 100% sure it wasn’t going to work. Toh maine woh last cigarette piya, and I actually threw that packet. And I haven’t touched it. Uske 2 din baad, we had a party in our house. Everybody was smoking, it didn’t bother me at all.”
His experience raises important questions about addiction, psychology and whether behavioural tools can truly change long-standing habits. To understand the science behind this, we spoke to Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director–Psychiatry, Asian Hospital.
Dr Manchanda explains that while the term “rewire” may sound dramatic, behavioural interventions can influence deeply ingrained habits. “Smartphone apps may not instantly change brain wiring, but they can create structured environments that encourage new patterns of thinking and behaviour.”
She points out that cigarette dependence is not only chemical but also psychological. “Nicotine addiction involves the brain’s reward pathways, conditioned responses and emotional triggers. Many smokers associate cigarettes with tea breaks, stress relief or social bonding.”
Apps that use cognitive restructuring and awareness exercises can help weaken these associations. “Through repeated cognitive training and trigger awareness, individuals can gradually break old habits and develop new coping mechanisms. Even after years of smoking, behavioural change is possible.”
“Nicotine withdrawal is real, but its severity differs from person to person,” says Dr Manchanda. “Some individuals experience only mild symptoms, especially if they are mentally prepared and strongly motivated.”
Psychological readiness can influence perception of discomfort. “When someone is highly motivated and has already reframed their relationship with smoking, the discomfort may feel more manageable.”
However, she adds a note of realism: “Most long-term smokers experience at least temporary symptoms such as irritability, cravings or sleep disturbances. These are usually short-lived and manageable.”
According to Dr Manchanda, addressing the psychological component of addiction is crucial. “Psychological methods target the emotional and behavioural aspects of dependence, which are significant components of addiction.”
But she clarifies that evidence supports a combined approach. “Research shows that the highest success rates are seen when nicotine replacement therapy is combined with behavioural interventions. What works best depends on the individual.”
One striking part of Warsi’s account was his claim that being around smokers did not trigger him. Dr Manchanda explains how this can happen.
1) “Cravings are closely linked to learned triggers. If the mind stops associating smoking with pleasure, relief or identity, those triggers can weaken significantly.”
2) A strong mindset shift plays a key role. “When an individual develops new coping strategies and genuinely changes their internal narrative about smoking, social cues may lose their power.”
3) That said, she adds: “In some cases, brief thoughts may still arise. The difference is that they no longer feel compelling.”