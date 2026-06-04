How a CRP test led to Dipika Kakar’s tumour diagnosis

TV actor Dipika Kakar recently opened up about how a routine medical evaluation for gallbladder pain led to the discovery of a large tumour. Speaking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she recalled undergoing a CRP test after experiencing pain related to gallstones. While the inflammatory marker was only mildly elevated, further investigations revealed a tumour measuring approximately 8.5-9 cm.

“Mujhe gall bladder ka pain hua tha…doctor ne mujhe CRP test diya…It detects aapki body mei infection rate, woh maine karaya, woh thoda high aaya, aisa nahi hai ki bahut high aaya, jitna mera tumour aggressive tha, utna high nahi aaya woh…usme pata chala ki gall bladder mei toh stone hai hi, par yaha par tumour hai..aur woh bhi first scan mei tha 8.5-9 cm ka tumour…isliye jab unhone nikala, toh unhone side se extra space rakh ke 11 cm ka poora ek tukda nikala,” she revealed on the podcast.

The tumour was eventually removed along with a margin of surrounding tissue, resulting in the surgical removal of an approximately 11 cm section.

Her experience highlights that serious conditions are sometimes discovered when doctors investigate seemingly unrelated symptoms. According to Dr Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Haematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, such findings are not uncommon. “It is not rare to detect serious conditions, including tumours, incidentally during investigations for unrelated complaints. Many abdominal tumours, especially those arising in the liver, pancreas, kidneys, gallbladder, or surrounding tissues, may remain silent in their early stages,” explains Dr Upadhyay.

Patients often experience vague symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, bloating, indigestion, fatigue, or pain that may not immediately suggest cancer, he adds. These findings are often referred to as ‘incidentalomas’,” says Dr Upadhyay. “In some cases, they allow cancers to be detected before more serious symptoms develop.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is a CRP test, and can it detect cancer?

In her interview, Dipika Kakar mentioned that her CRP levels were only slightly elevated despite an aggressive tumour. This has raised questions about the role of CRP in cancer detection.

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“CRP, or C-Reactive Protein, is a protein produced by the liver in response to inflammation in the body,” explains Dr Upadhyay. “It is commonly used as a marker for infections, inflammatory diseases, and tissue damage.”

Although CRP levels may rise in some cancer patients, Dr Upadhyay stresses that it is not a cancer-specific test. “CRP cannot be used on its own to diagnose or rule out cancer,” he says. “Some cancers generate significant inflammation and cause marked elevations in CRP, while others may produce only mild increases, or even normal CRP levels despite advanced disease.”

This variability is one of the test’s biggest limitations. “CRP is a marker of inflammation, not cancer itself,” says Dr Upadhyay. “Many non-cancerous conditions, such as infections, autoimmune diseases, obesity, recent surgery, and even minor illnesses, can elevate CRP levels.”

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Can a tumour grow this large without symptoms?

One of the most striking aspects of Dipika Kakar’s experience was the size of the tumour at the time of detection. According to Dr Upadhyay, it is entirely possible for tumours to grow significantly before producing obvious symptoms. “Large tumours can sometimes remain relatively silent, particularly when they develop in areas of the abdomen where there is enough space to expand without immediately affecting nearby organs,” he says.

Interestingly, the severity of symptoms is not always linked to tumour size. “Symptoms are often determined more by the tumour’s location and biological behaviour than by its size alone,” explains Dr Upadhyay. “A large tumour may remain quiet until it starts pressing on surrounding structures, obstructing ducts or blood vessels, or triggering inflammation.”

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Symptoms that should not be ignored

Dr Upadhyay advises seeking medical evaluation if you experience:

Persistent abdominal pain or discomfort

Unexplained bloating or abdominal swelling

Loss of appetite

Unintentional weight loss

Ongoing nausea or vomiting

Changes in bowel habits

Persistent fatigue or weakness

Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)

Feeling full after eating small amounts of food

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.