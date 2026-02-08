How a 70-year-old oral cancer patient with ‘hole in his jaw’ caused by years of radiation was saved by Bengaluru doctors in a rare surgery

Radiation therapy is one of the most popular cancer treatments worldwide, but it comes with its own share of side effects. Besides the cancer cells, some of the normal tissue around the treated area may also be killed. In some extreme cases, the damage aggravates way beyond control. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, Lead Consultant – Head and Neck Surgery & Oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, shares a rare case where a 70-year-old oral cancer patient came to the hospital with his “mouth exposed inside out.”

What led to this?

Dr Subramaniam explains that prolonged exposure to radiation therapy, in extreme cases, can lead to fibrosis, impaired healing, infection risk, open wound formation, or osteoradionecrosis — a condition wherein the jaw begins to decay. The patient had undergone three major cancer surgeries and two rounds of radiation earlier, which led to “severe fibrosis” making tissues very difficult to operate on.