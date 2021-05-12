Fact check: Hot-water bath or drinking warm water does not cure COVID-19

A lot of myths have been doing the rounds on social media, claiming to be simple hacks for curing COVID-19.

Netizens have been discussing whether a hot-water bath or drinking warm water can prevent COVID-19.

This is a myth, says MyGov India. Hot water does not kill the virus nor cure the disease. “A temperature of 60-75 degrees is required in lab setting to kill the coronavirus,” the portal mentioned in a tweet.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), your body temperature remains around 36.5 to 37 degrees Celsius regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower.

Drinking or gargle with warm water, however, can soothe sore throat. The Ministry of Ayush recommended drinking lukewarm water and gargling with warm water adding a pinch of turmeric and salt. Here’s how to make it.

You can also try steam inhalation in case of nasal congestion, recommend Ayurveda experts.

The best way to protect yourself against the virus is by following COVID-appropriate behaviour which involves wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.