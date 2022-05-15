Look out for these common signs of hormonal imbalance

A lot of women face hormonal imbalance at some point or another. From stress and a sedentary lifestyle to diabetes and improper eating habits — the fluctuation could occur due to a number of reasons. However, many end up ignoring the conspicuous signs of hormonal imbalance, making conditions such as PCOD, thyroid problems and infertility commonplace.

“Hormonal Imbalance can be responsible for your anxiety and depression along with poor gut health, nutritional deficiencies, infertility and more,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar noted, sharing some early signs of hormonal imbalance you need to look out for.

Mood swings

If you are happy one moment and super angry or sad or anxious the very next moment, don’t ignore it. “This is a typical sign of hormonal imbalance,” the expert said.

ALSO READ | Why Ayurveda recommends consuming sweets before meals, not after them

Weakness

Do you ever feel physically weak in the morning despite having a sound sleep? Weakness in the morning is another sign of hormonal imbalance.

Hair loss

According to Dr Bhavsar, losing hair despite being healthy indicates an imbalance in hormones.

Losing hair despite being healthy indicates an imbalance in hormones (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Losing hair despite being healthy indicates an imbalance in hormones (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sudden weight gain

Weight gain is one of the most common symptoms of hormonal disruption. If you exercise regularly, eat healthy and sleep well, and still gain weight, you must consult a doctor.

Skin issues

Skin conditions such as acne, pigmentation on the face and skin folds, dull skin, dryness, and excessively oily skin are signs of an imbalance in hormones.

Irregular periods and painful menstruation

If you get early or delayed periods and have excessive and unbearable pain during menstruations, it is a sign of hormonal imbalance.

Skin issues are common signs of hormonal fluctuation. (Source: Pixabay) Skin issues are common signs of hormonal fluctuation. (Source: Pixabay)

Indigestion

“Constipation, loss of appetite, bloating, acidity, feeling uneasy post meals are signs of poor gut health,” she said.

ALSO READ | Does diet play a role in asthma prevention or treatment?

Sleep issues

Sleep issues – insomnia, disturbed sleep, and feeling tired despite sleeping for more than nine hours – are indicators of poor hormonal health.

“All of these suggest an imbalance in hormones which can be corrected with proper and healthy lifestyle changes, movement (exercise), breathwork (pranayamas), managing stress, and ayurvedic herbs and medicines (if needed),” she explained.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!