Honey Singh talks about dealing with bipolar disorder, psychotic symptoms; here’s everything to know

Around the world, many celebrities have tried to de-stigmatise mental health issues by openly talking about their own experiences. From Prince Harry to Deepika Padukone, singer Selena Gomez to now rapper, singer and songwriter Honey Singh.

Singh, during a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, opened up about his health problems and how he has been struggling to make a comeback. The singer, who has previously talked about dealing with bipolar disorder, told the television and radio host, “When I took ill, a lot was going on in my life. There was a tour with Shah Rukh Khan, a show with Star Plus that I had worked on for a year; I had named it ‘Raw Star’. I was also doing a film in Punjabi. Lots of things were happening.”

He added, “When I collapsed, when I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years.”

When he started to make a comeback, the singer was criticised for his weight gain. “My songs were a hit but people were not accepting me.” He has since worked on himself, towards his look and fitness, he shared during the interview.

For the unversed, bipolarity is a mood disorder characterised by mood swings. Previously, Dr Ekta Soni, chief clinical psychologist, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital had told indianexpress.com that while mood changes are common in people, if someone experiences lack of sleep and a significant change in their personality for more than four weeks, they are advised to consult a doctor.

Dr Bhagwat Narayan Rajput, consultant – psychiatry, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka told this outlet that mood swings may either be depressive episodes or manic episodes. “In depressive episodes, there may be loss of interest, someone may feel low, have difficulty falling asleep, inability to focus and concentrate, general weakness and lack of motivation.

“In manic episodes, one may experience inflated self-esteem, increased sense of well-being; they may be hyperactive, over-talkative, over-social and over-familiar. When it reaches its high — that is, mania with psychotic symptoms — a person may even start to feel godly, having extraordinary powers. They may sleep less and still feel energetic, become workaholics,” the doctor explained.

He added that psychotic symptoms are present in depressive episodes, too, which could be mild, moderate or severe. “In case of a severe depressive episode, psychotic symptoms are possible.” Severe depressive episode, he said, can be classified into:

1. One with psychotic symptoms

2. One without psychotic symptoms

“There could be delusion; the patient may feel people are conspiring against them. They may feel they are trapped, watched. There are also possibilities of hallucinations such as hearing voices, along with a feeling that the world is coming to an end,” said Dr Rajput.

Speaking about weight gain, the expert said it is not because of the illness, but because of depression causing “increased stress eating“. “In mania, the person may feel more inclined to eat junk food. The majority of weight gain may be because of the medicines given to bipolar patients,” he concluded.

