Honey: Why you shouldn’t avoid it this winter

Many people excitedly wait for the winter months and enjoy the whether to the fullest. But there are also those who have a hard time fighting winter-related ailments which see a rise due to the sudden nip in the air. And if you are one of those who belong to the second group, we suggest you head to the kitchen and include some honey in your regular diet. Packed with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, honey can be the solution to many of your winter woes this season. Vijaya Pastala, CEO, Under The Mango Tree, suggests various ways in which the natural nectar can help you beat the chill.

Soothing a sore throat

As the temperature drops, bad throat becomes exceedingly common. This not only causes pain and discomfort, but also affects your productivity and concentration. But you can quickly and easily prevent and treat a sore throat with honey. Choose between trickling two spoons of pure honey down your throat, or adding it to your cup of black tea. Alternatively, it is also advised to brew a warm cup of lemon tea while replacing the sugar with a tablespoon of honey. Children love honey – make use of the golden liquid to eliminate their colds and coughs.

Strengthening our immunity

There is no denying that a strong immune system protects us from winter ailments. People with weak immunity are susceptible to a variety of infections and diseases. Honey can keep respiratory ailments like colds and cough at bay. All you need to take is a glass of warm water with a spoon-full of honey, a splash of lemon juice and a dash of cinnamon. The powerful concoction can shield you against flu and other issues.

Healing wounds

Only a small percentage of people know about this property of honey. If you ever get burnt, you can count on honey as a natural wound sealant. It not only makes the body believe that the burnt area is covered with healthy skin, it also radically lessens the pain. Honey makes the body heal wounds from the inside out. Simply spread honey over the burn and wrap loosely with gauze. It requires a fresh dressing every five-six hours. Honey also doubles up as an antibiotic ointment for treating regular cuts or scrapes.

Adding to skincare regime

Honey is the best protection against dry skin or chapped lips. When skin is exposed to harsh winds that prevail in the winter season, prepare a homemade lotion and lip balm with honey as the main ingredient along with coconut oil, lanolin, and Vitamin E.

Quick Tip: Increase the benefits of honey by consuming raw, local and organic honey.

Other than these, one can do so much more with honey such as using it for weight control, parasite cleansing etc.

