Try this simple home test to check if honey is adulterated with sugar

A Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) investigation has found that the honey sold by some of the major brands is adulterated. According to CSE, these brands of honey are laced with imported sugar syrup from China as well as manufactured in India.

Pure honey is packed with nutrients while being free from fats and cholesterol. It is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. Adulterated honey, however, can have a long-term negative impact on human health. It can induce obesity or increase blood glucose levels, research has shown.

So, next time you buy honey, how can you check if it is adulterated with sugar? Here’s a simple home test suggested by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI):

*Pour some water into a glass.

*To this, add a few drops of honey.

*If the honey entirely settles at the bottom, it is not adultered. If the honey disperses in the water, it is.

