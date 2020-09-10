Is pickle unhealthy? A nutritionist explains why you should have it daily

Homemade pickle is rich in vitamins and minerals. (Source: getty images)

Pickles have a lot of health benefits, as long as they are prepared at home. Made of natural ingredients, pickle is a great source of vitamin K, A a and probiotic bacteria, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had mentioned earlier.

Diwekar recently took to Instagram to bust myths or fears about homemade pickle being unhealthy as it contains a lot of oil and salt. Here is what Diwekar had to say:

*Pickle is full of salt and oil: Diwekar explained in her Instagram post, “Without oil and salt, the friendly bacteria won’t grow and you won’t have all the benefits of a pickle.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE35LyaFMDU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

* Salt in pickle will result in blood pressure issues: Rather than salt, it is an overall unhealthy sedentary lifestyle that causes health problems, wrote the nutritionist. “It’s habits like lack of exercise, poor sleep hygiene and packaged, processed food that causes it.” Instead of table salt, Diwekar recommended using unprocessed jada or kala namak (black salt) or sendha namak (Himalayan salt), as per one’s food heritage.

Read| Here’s why drinking pickle juice is good for you

* The oil in pickle is not good for heart health: The nutritionist pointed out, “Consumption of fat or oil doesn’t cause heart problems, it’s habits.” She recommended using kachhe ghani ka groundnut or mustard or til (sesame) oil.

* Pickle is unhealthy: Pickle is rich in vitamins, minerals and friendly bacteria. Diwekar suggested having one or two teaspoons of pickle every day to reduce bloating, anaemia, vitamin D and B 12 deficiencies. It also helps with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), whose symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.

Are you eating pickles daily?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.