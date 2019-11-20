Vitamin-rich foods to keep eye problems at bay

Increase in screen time has led to many people experiencing eye problems at an early age. Watery eyes, blurry vision and constant headaches are some of the symptoms. According to the World Health Organization’s first report on vision, more than one billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the required care for conditions like short and farsightedness, glaucoma and cataract. The report found that ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.

“The unmet need of distance vision impairment in low and middle-income regions is estimated to be four times higher than in high-income regions,” read the report.

Symptoms that are indicative of eye problem include:

1. Blurry and unclear vision.

2. Pain, swelling, itchiness in and around the eyes.

3. Redness and inflammation.

4. Seeing small spots and floaters.

Main reasons for these problems are:

1. High pollution levels leading to dirt accumulation in the eyes.

2. Irritation caused by using too many cosmetic products on or around the eyes.

3. Prolonged use of technology that leads to dry or excessively watery eyes.

Some foods items that might help your eyesight naturally:

* Consuming amla or Indian gooseberry, which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, helps keep eye problems at bay. Vitamin C helps in promoting healthy capillaries and maintain appropriate functioning of retinal cells, which helps to improve the eyesight.

* Fish, particularly salmon, can be a great choice when it comes to eye health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it can help in maintaining a healthy retina. They can also help prevent dry eyes.

* Egg yolks contain vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which are all important for eye health.

* Like egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta-carotene which helps the surface of the eye and can also help prevent eye infections and other eye conditions like dry eyes.

* Oranges and other citrus fruit contain vitamin C, which is important for the health of the eye.

Many people also consume a simple mixture of fennel seeds and almonds to fight early signs of eye problem. Fennel or saunf consists of antioxidants and nutrients which help in slowing down the progression of cataract and promote healthy eyes. Fennel is also known as the herb of sight, whereas almonds are very rich in omega-3 fatty acid, antioxidant content and Vitamin E which are very useful for improving the vision. Almonds help in enhancing concentration and memory power.