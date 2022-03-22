Ayurveda alert: Nutritionist shares ‘miraculous homemade mixture for eye health’

Increased screen time, especially amid the pandemic, has put enormous stress on eye health. However, many people tend to overlook the same, until they experience discomfort or some symptom like redness, headaches, or watery eyes. Which is why, experts always recommend regular eye checkups to keep any issues at bay.

But, along with that one must also consume foods that help keep the eyes healthy and the vision strong.

Also on eye health | Want to improve your eyesight? Try these delicious and healthy dips

As such, nutritionist and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor also shared an easy home remedy that can help.

“An age old traditional blend often added to milk for boosting eye health. Particularly children with high number glasses or senior citizens with deteriorating vision will benefit from this desi nuska (traditional home remedy). With today’s generation, totally berserk over digital screens – eye health gets overlooked. To keep your eyes healthy, do try this beautiful combination as your daily ritual in milk,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@thejuhikapoor)

Kapoor also mentioned that as per Ayurveda, the mix can help improve vision.

Ingredients

100g – Almonds

100g – Rock sugar or misri

100g – Fennel seeds or saunf

Method

*In a blender, add all ingredients together.

*The mixture is ready.

Also on eye health | Tips for maintaining eye health amid work from home

How much to consume ?

½ to 1 tablespoon

When and how to consume?

*Can be consumed anytime, preferably with milk. But you can consume it as a mouth freshner too, said Kapoor.

Caution

“If you are obese or facing insulin resistance and/or PCOS, limit your consumption. If you are consuming this daily, ensure to avoid too many other sweet things in the day,” she said.

“If you are diabetic, you may avoid misri (just make combination of fennel and almond – the result may not be as efficient and soon – but misri not recommended in diabetic condition),” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!