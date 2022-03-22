Ayurveda alert: Nutritionist shares ‘miraculous homemade mixture for eye health’

March 22, 2022 3:00:27 pm
Increased screen time, especially amid the pandemic, has put enormous stress on eye health. However, many people tend to overlook the same, until they experience discomfort or some symptom like redness, headaches, or watery eyes. Which is why, experts always recommend regular eye checkups to keep any issues at bay.
But, along with that one must also consume foods that help keep the eyes healthy and the vision strong.
As such, nutritionist and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor also shared an easy home remedy that can help.
“An age old traditional blend often added to milk for boosting eye health. Particularly children with high number glasses or senior citizens with deteriorating vision will benefit from this desi nuska (traditional home remedy). With today’s generation, totally berserk over digital screens – eye health gets overlooked. To keep your eyes healthy, do try this beautiful combination as your daily ritual in milk,” she said.
Kapoor also mentioned that as per Ayurveda, the mix can help improve vision.
Ingredients
100g – Almonds
100g – Rock sugar or misri
100g – Fennel seeds or saunf
Method
*In a blender, add all ingredients together.
*The mixture is ready.
How much to consume ?
½ to 1 tablespoon
When and how to consume?
*Can be consumed anytime, preferably with milk. But you can consume it as a mouth freshner too, said Kapoor.
Caution
“If you are obese or facing insulin resistance and/or PCOS, limit your consumption. If you are consuming this daily, ensure to avoid too many other sweet things in the day,” she said.
“If you are diabetic, you may avoid misri (just make combination of fennel and almond – the result may not be as efficient and soon – but misri not recommended in diabetic condition),” she added.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
