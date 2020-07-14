Home remedies to strengthen your respiratory health this cold and flu season

Here are a few tips on how you can strengthen your respiratory health at home. (Source: getty images) Here are a few tips on how you can strengthen your respiratory health at home. (Source: getty images)

The monsoon is here with shower-filled skies, making our respiratory system more susceptible to infections, particularly cold and flu. Especially with an ongoing pandemic, building upon one’s immunity and respiratory health is really essential.

Although we are mindful of our health more than ever, the high moisture content in the air during monsoons may allow a virus to thrive. Having said that, here are a few tips to strengthen your respiratory health at home.

Ensure good ventilation at home: Breathing fresh air is of utmost importance for a healthy respiratory system. During this phase, while we spend most of our time indoors, it is important to make informed decisions that can help improve indoor air quality. Keep windows open frequently to reduce dampness so that the air flows in and freshens up the home.

Steam inhalation: Steam Inhalation is a widely used remedy, which helps build better respiratory health by soothing seasonal flu symptoms during this weather transition. “We can make this more effective by adding traditional kitchen ingredients like mint leaves and ajwain or caraway seeds that helps in aiding dry cough and sore throat. You can also add one to two teaspoons of a medicated rub, which contains pudina, ajwain, camphor and Nilgiri in a bowl of hot water. This convenient method will soothe a cough and cold symptoms. These rubs are easily available at any chemist shop and are safe to use for adults and kids aged six years and above. It is advisable that one reads the label before using and if symptoms persist, please consult your doctor,” suggests Dr Kunal Manek, Ayurveda consultant and Panchkarma physician.

Exercise your respiratory muscles: Yoga is great for respiratory health as it involves deep cleansing breaths. Sit in silence with a straight posture for five minutes. To focus your attention on your breath, inhale through the nose, then open your mouth and exhale slowly. You can also add a bit of on-the-spot walking and skipping that will help in strengthening your lung capacity and reduce congestion, if any.

Drink warm fluids: Staying hydrated is important during this time. Drinking warm fluids, like a cup of turmeric milk, which will help eliminate any pathogens or infectious agents from the respiratory system. Being antimicrobial, it fights against viral infections and provides quick relief from sinus and lung congestion.

