Want to prevent acidity? Try these home remedies

All of us have suffered from acidity at some point. Acidity occurs when there is an excess secretion of acids in the gastric glands of the stomach, producing gas, bad breath, stomach ache and other symptoms. While our natural response is to reach for an antacid when suffering from acidity, let us tell you it will not give you a long-term relief. Acidity can be caused due to a long gap between meals, empty stomach or excessive intake of tea, coffee, smoking or alcohol consumption. When the secretion of acids becomes a frequent phenomenon, we tend to experience heartburn, acid reflux or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), which is normally triggered when we eat a heavy meal or spicy foods. Acidity can turn out to be quite annoying.

We suggest you opt for these kitchen treasures to cure and control acidity and boost your overall digestive health.

Cinnamon

This kitchen ingredient works as a natural antacid for acidity, and can soothe your stomach by improving digestion and absorption. Not only that, it is also a powerhouse of nutrients. For relief, drink cinnamon tea to heal infections in the gastrointestinal tract.

Bananas

A ripe banana is a perfect antidote to severe bouts of acidity. They are extremely beneficial for gut and stomach health because of their high fibre content which enhances the digestion process. Rich in potassium, they increase the production of mucus in the stomach, which prevents excess acid formation and also fights its harmful effects.

Jaggery

Remember how our grandparents always used to tell us to end the meal with gur? This is because with its high magnesium content, jaggery helps boost intestinal strength. It aids digestion, thus reducing stomach acidity. Suck on a small piece of gur after a meal, and reap its benefits. Since jaggery also helps maintain normal body temperature, cooling the stomach, convert it into a drink like gur sharbat (jaggery soaked in ice-cold water).

Mint leaves

Mint leaves are one of the best coolants available in nature and thus this property makes them reduce the burning and pain that often accompanies acidity and indigestion. It helps in lowering down the acid content of the stomach and improves digestion. Chop some mint leaves to control and soothe acidity or boil a few leaves and drink the water once it cools.

Ginger

Another kitchen staple that has myriad health benefits, from curing cough and cold to various digestive and intestinal disorders. It also helps destroy the acidity triggering pylori bacteria, decreases inflammation, minimizes nausea and calms the stomach muscles. When suffering from severe indigestion and acidity, combine 1 tbsp of ginger and lemon juice with 2 tbsp of honey in warm water. This will help reduce the symptoms of acidity and relieve weakness and pain.

