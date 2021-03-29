Enjoy Holi with these special Thandai recipes

March 29, 2021 1:25:36 pm
There is no better reason than Holi to enjoy the cooling flavours of Thandai, also called the traditional Indian cold drink, known for its sweet, refreshing taste. Made on the special festival seasons, Thandai is known to cool down the body as it is rich in antioxidants. It is also considered a great digestive such that it restores the mucous lining and the gut-friendly bacteria.
So, all set to treat your near and dear ones this Holi? Make these special Thandai recipes to add that much-needed zing to your festivities.
Thandai by chef Zoheb Qureshi, executive chef at Namak Mandi, Delhi
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups – Full fat milk
3-4tsp – Sugar
1/4 cup – Almonds
2tsp – Blanched and slivered almonds
1tsp – Poppy seeds
1tsp – Fennel seeds
10-12 no – Black/white peppercorns
1/2tsp – Dried rose petals/1/2 teaspoon edible rose essence
1/8tsp – Saffron strands
3-4 no – Cardomom
Method
*Boil full fat milk along with sugar and let it cool reserving 1/4 cup of warm milk.
*Soak almonds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, cardamom, saffron threads in the warm milk for 45 minutes. Soak the dried rose petals too if using. If you want to add edible rose flavour, you can do it later.
*Grind to a smooth paste along with milk. Add the whole paste to the cooled milk and let the flavours infuse very well for good 45 minutes.
*Strain the infused milk, add almond slivers, and mix well and refrigerate till serving. Serve Thandai cold.
Holi Thandai by Vindhya Karwa, Instagram page @Vinsplate
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Almonds
1/2 cup – Cashew nuts
1/2 cup – Unsalted pistachios
25 no – Black peppercorns
10 no – Cardamom pods
2tbsp – Poppy seeds
2tbsp – Fennel seeds
25 to 30 – Saffron strands
4tbsp – Rose petals
1tsp – Nutmeg powder
Method
*Add all the above ingredients into a blender and ground to a coarse powder. Mix two tablespoon of this powder in a glass of chilled milk.
*Add honey to your taste and blend it. Garnish it with rose petals and saffron strands.
Thandai Masala Paste by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary – corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani
Recipe for 10 portions of 250 ml each.
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Peeled almonds
1/2 cup – Cashew nuts
25-30 no – Black pepper corns
25-30 no – Cardamom
2tbsp – Poppy seeds
2tbsp – Fennel seeds
2tbsp – Melon seeds
25-30 – Saffron strands
2tbsp – Dry rose petals
Method
*Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of four hours.
*Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
*Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
*Store in an airtight container.
*Can be stored for three days in the refrigerator.
Gulab Kesari Thandai by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani
Ingredients
1tbsp – Thandai Masala Paste
200ml – Boiled chilled full fat milk
2tbsp – Sugar powder
1tbsp – Gulkand
1tbsp – Mixed chopped nuts
4tbsp – Rose syrup
1tsp – Dry rose petals
Saffron, as required
Method
*Take chilled milk and add the Thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand.
*Stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.
*Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
*Serve chilled.
Mango Thandai by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary – corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani
Ingredients
1tbsp – Thandai masala paste
200ml – Boiled chilled full fat milk
1tbsp – Sugar powder
8-10 no – Saffron strands
1tbsp – Mixed chopped nuts
4tbsp – Mango puree
Method
*Take two tablespoon of milk and make it lukewarm. Add half of the saffron to this milk and let it soak for around 10 minutes for the saffron to leech out the colour and flavour in the milk.
*Take the rest of the milk and add the saffron-infused milk to it with the mango puree.
*Add sugar, the Thandai paste and stir till the sugar and the paste dissolve completely.
*Garnish with the chopped nuts and the rest of the saffron.
*Serve chilled.
