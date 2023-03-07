With H3N2 flu cases on the rise, here’s how you can prevent the infection during Holi

The joyous and vibrant festival of colours, Holi, is finally here! While it is usually marked by widespread revelry and scrumptious, this year, unfortunately, it comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the cases of the H3N2 influenza virus. The virus spreads through droplets and presents as a fever accompanied by a prolonged sore throat and cough, body aches, and runny nose. As such, it’s essential for you to follow some measures to curb its spread this festival by staying careful, especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions, Former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria told ANI.

Agreeing, Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore said that with Holi being a festival where people come together to celebrate and participate in social activities like playing with colours, there is an increased risk of spreading the virus. “It is important to take extra care during Holi by following all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection,” he said.

Prof Dr SK Chhabra, Head of Department, Pulmonary, Primus Hospital, New Delhi added that most colours used to celebrate Holi include synthetic pigments, that not only damage skin or hair but may also cause severe health problems. “Individuals with chronic illnesses, such as asthma, must exercise special caution during Holi since they might provoke severe respiratory difficulties and asthma episodes. Not only H3N2, but other viruses are also in circulation, including H1N1 and adenoviruses,” he explained.

The experts noted that the symptoms of the same can last for days and may also require medical attention in severe cases. Dr Monalisa Sahu, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad shared that the vulnerable people include the elderly, young children, people with comorbidities like respiratory diseases, heart diseases, kidney diseases, dialysis patients, and people on high dose steroids or immunosuppressive medications. “These people should prefer remaining indoors,” she said.

What precautions should you follow?

Covid proper conduct, which we have learned in the past few years, would also aid in the prevention of the flu, Dr Chhabra said. Here are some measures you must keep in mind:

*Wash your hands frequently. Use soap and water to thoroughly clean your hands, or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if neither is available.

*Cover your coughs and sneezes. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or your elbow. Wash your hands quickly.

*Avoid touching your face excessively, including your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Keep commonly touched surfaces clean to avoid taking up the virus and transmitting it to your body.

*Avoid crowds. Avoid congested regions whenever feasible. Maintain your distance from sick people. If you are at high risk of flu complications due to your age, health, or both, you should avoid swine barns at seasonal fairs and elsewhere.

*Wear a mask and carry a hand sanitiser with you.

*Use natural, organic, and skin-friendly colours.

*Do not share personal items like clothes, towels, or water bottles.

*Stay hydrated and eat a healthy diet to boost your immune system.

*All individuals are to take the influenza vaccine of this season, to avoid severe disease and its complications.

Measures to recover soon

The All-India Medical Association has currently directed all Indian doctors to prescribe oseltamivir and zanamivir, Dr Chhabra said, adding, “It is preferable to treat a patient infected with the H3N2 virus as soon as possible. All patients are reminded to always finish the medication course given by their doctor.”

“If you suspect that you have been infected with H3N2, it is important to take the following measures to recover soon,” Dr Chowti said, listing some tips:

*Stay at home and avoid contact with others to prevent the spread of the infection.

*Rest and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

*Follow your doctor’s advice regarding prescription medications like antiviral drugs.

*Monitor your symptoms and seek medical attention if they worsen or do not improve after a few days.

