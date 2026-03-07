Holding urine to cracking knuckles: Quora user shares ‘silent habits’ slowly destroying our body; expert reacts

A recent post on Quora listed “silent habits” that are supposedly slowly destroying our bodies — cracking fingers, holding in urine, using cotton swabs in the ears, drinking water while eating, consuming very hot food, and sleeping on the stomach.

While such claims often spark concern, not every common habit is as dangerous as it sounds. To understand the medical reasons, indianexpress.com spoke to Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who shared comprehensive details on the reasons behind each habit, that may or may not be unhealthy for our overall being:

1) Is cracking knuckles slowly damaging joints?

The fear that cracking knuckles causes arthritis has been around for decades. According to Dr Savla, that concern is largely unfounded. “Knuckle cracking itself does not appear to cause arthritis. The popping sound comes from gas bubbles shifting inside the joint fluid.”