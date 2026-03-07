Holding urine to cracking knuckles: Quora user shares ‘silent habits’ slowly destroying our body; expert reacts

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A recent post on Quora listed “silent habits” that are supposedly slowly destroying our bodies — cracking fingers, holding in urine, using cotton swabs in the ears, drinking water while eating, consuming very hot food, and sleeping on the stomach.
While such claims often spark concern, not every common habit is as dangerous as it sounds. To understand the medical reasons, indianexpress.com spoke to Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who shared comprehensive details on the reasons behind each habit, that may or may not be unhealthy for our overall being:
The fear that cracking knuckles causes arthritis has been around for decades. According to Dr Savla, that concern is largely unfounded. “Knuckle cracking itself does not appear to cause arthritis. The popping sound comes from gas bubbles shifting inside the joint fluid.”
However, the way it is done matters. “Aggressive or forceful cracking can irritate surrounding ligaments and may lead to temporary swelling or reduced grip strength. Occasional cracking is usually harmless, but constant, forceful habits should be avoided.”
This habit carries more medical weight, she explains. “Regularly delaying urination can stress the bladder. Over time, this may increase the risk of urinary infections, bladder overstretching and incomplete emptying.”
The bladder functions best on a natural rhythm. “The bladder is designed to empty at regular intervals. Repeatedly ignoring the urge can disrupt this normal function.”
Many people use cotton swabs daily, but doctors routinely advise against it. “Cotton swabs often push wax deeper instead of removing it. This can cause blockage, irritation and sometimes injury to the ear canal or even the eardrum,” Dr Savla explains.
Importantly, the ear is self-maintaining. “The ear is naturally self-cleaning. Cleaning only the outer ear with a cloth is sufficient. If there is a blockage or hearing difficulty, medical cleaning is the safer option.”
Temperature matters more than most realise. “Food that is extremely hot can irritate the lining of the mouth, throat and food pipe,” says Dr Savla.
Repeated exposure may not be harmless. “Chronic thermal irritation over many years may increase the risk of tissue damage. Food should be warm, not burning hot.”
This is one of the most common digestion myths. “Moderate sips of water during meals are completely normal and help with swallowing,” Dr Savla clarifies.
The belief that water “shuts down digestion” is not medically accurate. “Excessive water intake may cause temporary bloating in some individuals, but it does not stop digestive enzymes from working.”
“Sleeping on the stomach can strain the neck and spine because of awkward positioning,” explains Dr Savla.
Over time, this may show up physically. “Chronic stomach sleeping may lead to stiffness, posture issues and disturbed sleep quality. Side or back sleeping generally supports better spinal alignment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.