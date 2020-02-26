A wellness coach explains how holding urine for too long can affect bladder health

Holding urine for too long is one of the most common causes of poor bladder health. (Source: Getty Images) Holding urine for too long is one of the most common causes of poor bladder health. (Source: Getty Images)

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a very common bacterial infection in women. Poor bladder health reduces our quality of life and therefore needs to be taken care of properly. Holistic lifestyle coach and nutritionist Luke Coutinho, in a recent Instagram video, said: “Most of us start to realise the importance of the bladder when we start having problems like urinary tract infection, frequent urination. As we age, a lot of people suffer from urinary incontinence (involuntary leakage of urine).”

Many of us also have the tendency to hold our urine for long, which can affect our bladder health apart from leading to other health problems. We need to ensure that the bladder is fully emptied on time. In the video, Coutinho suggests some tips to maintain a healthy bladder.

1. Manage constipation: If you are constipated, every time you try to push out your stool, you are actually putting more pressure on your bladder and weakening the muscles, informed Coutinho. Constipation can be cured by making healthy lifestyle and diet changes.

2. Do not hold urine for too long: This is one of the most common causes of poor bladder health. The longer you keep your urine inside your bladder, the more are the chances of contracting an infection. It also weakens the bladder.

3. Water before bedtime: Drinking a lot of water before bedtime makes us wake up, spoil our sleep cycle and urinate more frequently. A lot of people also make the mistake of holding the urine until they wake up in the morning. “This is extremely bad for your bladder health,” said the coach.

4. Do not have alcohol and caffeine in excess: If you already have a bladder problem, you firstly need to quit alcohol and caffeine until your get better.

Read| Vegetarian diet may reduce the risk of urinary tract infection: Study

5. Maintain body weight: Excess body weight can also affect your kidney and bladder. So reduce your weight through healthy diet and exercise.

6. Kegel exercises: These exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles that support the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum. This also helps tackle premature ejaculation in men and improves sexual function in women.

Read| Strengthen your pelvic floor muscles with these yoga poses

7. Urination before and after sex: Women should urinate before and after sex; women should wipe from front to back to prevent the bacteria from entering the urethra.

8. Cotton underwear: Cotton dries up quickly and allows your skin to breathe. Even tight underwear traps dampness which creates the perfect ground for the growth of bacteria.

9. Drink water: If you are dehydrated, you cannot produce enough volume of urine. This does not mean you drink too much water or it can dilute the electrolytes in the body leading to health issues.

Excess body weight can also affect your kidney and bladder. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Excess body weight can also affect your kidney and bladder. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

10. Diet: Bananas, coconut, apples, grapes and all berries are good for maintaining bladder health. Apart from this, one should have cruciferous vegetables, cucumber, beans and lentils.

If you have a bladder problem, you need to cut off raw onion and raw tomatoes from your diet. You should also reduce the intake of tea and coffee.

To cure urinary tract infection, you can use cranberry extracts. If UTI is accompanied with fever and pain, get immediate medical attention, advised the wellness coach and nutritionist.

Watch the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd