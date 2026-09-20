Hina Khan remembers eating fresh walnuts as a child; how they differ from dried ones

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Hina Khan often shares glimpses of Kashmiri culture, from its food, customs and traditions to its distinctive attire. Most recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revisited a cherished childhood memory—the simple joy of cracking open, peeling, and enjoying fresh walnuts.
Posting a video of the same, she wrote on Instagram, “All things Kashmiri childhood memories”.
Anshul Singh, team lead, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department of Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “Fresh green walnuts are harvested when the outer shell is fresh, and the inner shell is still soft. At this stage, the nut has more moisture, and the kernel is softer, creamier and milder in taste. The hard walnuts, commonly available in markets, are fully mature, dried and processed after removing the green outer husk. The shell protects the kernel and lengthens the shelf life.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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He further explains that fresh green walnuts may contain many plant compounds, especially in the green outer skin, but this part is not usually eaten as a regular food. Mature walnuts are more convenient, well studied and nutritionally consistent.
Although, both are good sources of healthy unsaturated fats, plant protein, fibre, minerals and antioxidant compounds, Anshul says, “If you are eating them on a regular basis, mature walnuts that have been properly dried are usually the better bet. They offer omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid, healthy fats, protein, fibre, magnesium and antioxidant compounds that support heart and overall health.”
Stressing that fresh green walnuts are not inherently healthier just because they are less processed or freshly harvested, he continues, “Due to their higher moisture content, they can be more perishable and the green outer husk contains compounds that may cause skin irritation and should not be ingested casually. It is the walnut kernel that has the main health benefit, not the green or hard shell.”
So, for a change, you can choose fresh green walnuts when they are in season, but for your daily nutritional needs, good quality mature walnuts are a tried and tested, practical choice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.