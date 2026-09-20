Hina Khan remembers eating fresh walnuts as a child; how they differ from dried ones

Hina Khan often shares glimpses of Kashmiri culture, from its food, customs and traditions to its distinctive attire. Most recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revisited a cherished childhood memory—the simple joy of cracking open, peeling, and enjoying fresh walnuts.

Posting a video of the same, she wrote on Instagram, “All things Kashmiri childhood memories”.

What is the difference between fresh green and brown walnuts?

Anshul Singh, team lead, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department of Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “Fresh green walnuts are harvested when the outer shell is fresh, and the inner shell is still soft. At this stage, the nut has more moisture, and the kernel is softer, creamier and milder in taste. The hard walnuts, commonly available in markets, are fully mature, dried and processed after removing the green outer husk. The shell protects the kernel and lengthens the shelf life.”