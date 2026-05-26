Himanta Biswa Sarma calls GI-tagged Tezpur litchis a ’10/10′ summer fruit; expert weighs in

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently praised Assam’s famous GI-tagged Tezpur litchis in a post on X. Sharing his love for the seasonal fruit, he wrote, “Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur Litchis are a 10/10. Highly recommend it to beat the heat.”

Known for their sweetness, aroma and juicy texture, Tezpur litchis were bestowed with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015, becoming one of Assam’s most celebrated seasonal fruits. But beyond their flavour, they are believed to provide several important nutrients during peak summer months.

According to Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Tezpur litchis are nutritionally similar to other fresh litchi varieties, although factors such as cultivation methods, freshness, and regional growing conditions may slightly influence their taste and antioxidant profile.