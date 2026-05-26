Himanta Biswa Sarma calls GI-tagged Tezpur litchis a ’10/10′ summer fruit; expert weighs in

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently praised Assam’s famous GI-tagged Tezpur litchis in a post on X. Sharing his love for the seasonal fruit, he wrote, “Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur Litchis are a 10/10. Highly recommend it to beat the heat.”
Known for their sweetness, aroma and juicy texture, Tezpur litchis were bestowed with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015, becoming one of Assam’s most celebrated seasonal fruits. But beyond their flavour, they are believed to provide several important nutrients during peak summer months.
According to Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Tezpur litchis are nutritionally similar to other fresh litchi varieties, although factors such as cultivation methods, freshness, and regional growing conditions may slightly influence their taste and antioxidant profile.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Tezpur litchis, which have received GI recognition for their unique quality and flavour, are nutritionally pretty much the same as other fresh litchi varieties,” said Arvind. “However, freshness, sweetness, aroma and even the way they are grown can slightly shift the taste and antioxidant content.”
Assam’s GI tagged Tezpur Litchis are a 10/10.
Highly recommend it to beat the heat. pic.twitter.com/AbbiRhaMgl
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 24, 2026
Like most litchis, they are naturally rich in water and vitamin C, and contain antioxidants and small amounts of minerals such as potassium and copper, she adds.
“These nutrients help with hydration, immunity, skin well-being and protecting the body from oxidative stress,” Arvind explained. “Seasonal fresh fruits like litchis can also be a healthier alternative to sugary processed snacks when eaten in moderation.”
“Yes, fruits like litchis, watermelon, muskmelon and oranges can help support hydration because they contain high water content along with natural sugars, electrolytes and vitamins,” said Arvind.
She added that litchis also provide vitamin C and antioxidants, which may help reduce fatigue and support overall health during hot weather conditions.
However, Arvind stressed that fruits alone are not enough to fully prevent dehydration. “Adequate water intake, balanced meals and avoiding prolonged heat exposure remain equally important, especially during peak summer temperatures,” she said.
While litchis are refreshing and nutritious, Arvind cautions against consuming excessive amounts, especially for people with diabetes and children.
“Litchis are healthy when eaten in moderation, but overeating can cause problems because they contain natural sugars,” she explained. “Excess intake may lead to blood sugar fluctuations, digestive discomfort, bloating or loose stools in some individuals.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.