‘Breastfeeding is painful, been really hard for me’: Hilary Duff

Actor Hilary Duff, in an hour-long podcast with Dr Elliot Berlin on Informed Pregnancy, discussed her various struggles with postpartum, giving birth and also labour. Not only that, the 33-year-old also opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding, something she has previously talked about.
On March 24, Hilary gave birth to her third child — Mae James — with husband Matthew Koma. They already have two kids, Luca Cruz (9), and Banks Violet (2).
Sharing how breastfeeding has always been “really hard” for her, she said: “Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place.”
She added how it had been easiest with her first child Luca. “All of the babies latch really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me,” said the mom. “In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.”
Prior to this, the American actor opened up about her decision to stop breastfeeding Banks Violet in an Instagram post in 2019.
She wrote: “Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six months old). I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks.”
