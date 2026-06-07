No powders, no meat: How to hit 120g of daily protein on a pure vegetarian diet

This is the best way to get 120g of protein daily on a vegetarian diet. (Source: Magnific)

If you are struggling to meet your daily protein intake, remember that the general guideline by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests consuming about 0.8 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight. But for active individuals who regularly strength-train or engage in intense workouts, a higher protein intake may be appropriate. If your goal is to hit 120g a day but you do not want to rely on supplements or animal-based sources, Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, suggests some sources to help you put together a meal plan.

Getting 120 g of protein daily as a vegetarian is possible without protein powders or supplements, but it requires careful meal planning. According to the expert, “protein should be spread across all meals instead of eating it in one sitting. A mix of dairy products, pulses, soy foods, nuts, and whole grains can help meet the requirement naturally.”