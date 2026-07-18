Why you shouldn’t skip carbs after a workout, even if you’re eating enough protein

After intense exercise, you’re most likely to reach for protein. But your muscles need more than just that. According to a 2021 study published in the National Library of Medicine, avoiding carbohydrates post-workout may reduce muscle-building efficiency, even when protein intake is high.

According to the paper, “current sport nutrition recommendations are to consume 1.2 g of carbohydrate per kilogram body mass per hour for 4–6 h post exercise”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does this mean you need sugary foods after every workout? No, said Dr Samrat Shah, a consultant physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, further explaining that without carbs, the body lacks glucose for fuel. “The lack of fuel will stop the fat-burning process, which produces ketones, an experience that will ultimately result in low-carb flu symptoms of fatigue, headache, irritability, or brain fog,” he elaborates.