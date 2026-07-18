Why you shouldn’t skip carbs after a workout, even if you’re eating enough protein

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After intense exercise, you’re most likely to reach for protein. But your muscles need more than just that. According to a 2021 study published in the National Library of Medicine, avoiding carbohydrates post-workout may reduce muscle-building efficiency, even when protein intake is high.
According to the paper, “current sport nutrition recommendations are to consume 1.2 g of carbohydrate per kilogram body mass per hour for 4–6 h post exercise”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Does this mean you need sugary foods after every workout? No, said Dr Samrat Shah, a consultant physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, further explaining that without carbs, the body lacks glucose for fuel. “The lack of fuel will stop the fat-burning process, which produces ketones, an experience that will ultimately result in low-carb flu symptoms of fatigue, headache, irritability, or brain fog,” he elaborates.
If you are on a high-protein diet, Dr Shah says consuming carbs becomes even more essential. “Protein, by nature, is very satiating and causes a natural drop in calorie consumption. It also exhibits a greater thermic effect, aka, your body burns up more calories in order to break down the protein compared to the perspective of fats or carbohydrates,” he further explains. This is generally why there is a link between high-protein diets and rapid weight loss.
“This is exactly why pairing protein with carbohydrates and healthy fats is crucial, as this helps stabilise blood sugar post-workout,” he points out.
The more minimally processed and wholesome carbs, the better. “Ultra processed carbs with little to no nutritional benefits are best consumed minimalised,” he says, adding that smart carbs like oats, rice, potatoes, fruits, or whole grain bread can support recovery, especially if you train hard or lift weights regularly.
Rather than cutting out carbs, the expert says that the idea is to eat a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, sufficient protein and fat as well as plenty of fruits and vegetables.
Deepalakhsmi, registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai added that the timing of consuming carbs and protein becomes relevant only if you work out in a fasted state, such as early in the morning without breakfast. “In that situation, having around 20–30 grams of protein paired with carbs and healthy fats within one to two hours can support muscle recovery.”
According to her, consistently challenging muscles with resistance training builds muscle pretty effectively regardless of protein or carb source.
She also suggested opting for healthier, nutrient-dense alternatives such as fruits paired with protein-rich snacks that provide the same benefits without the risk of undermining your progress. “Moderation is key, and knowing your body’s needs will help maintain the balance between treating yourself and supporting your recovery,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.