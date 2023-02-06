This is why you must never ignore chronic feelings of hopelessness, low mood, and loss of energy

Do you often experience persistent low mood, fatigue, and even low self-esteem, but behave as if everything is alright as you go about doing your daily tasks? Stop, as these symptoms could be indicative of you suffering from ‘High Functioning Depression’. Stressing the same, Maythal Eshaghian, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, took to Instagram and wrote that depression does not have a look; one can appear to be “happy” but still suffer from depression. “In simpler terms, you can look like you’re fine and have it all together, but suffer from the crippling effects of depression”.

She continued, “Although ‘high-functioning depression’ is not a term used in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM)-5, it has been used to describe the invisible or hidden symptoms of depression that are less noticeable to others.” She, however, added that this does not mean to “downplay depression or to make it seem like the symptoms are less severe”, adding that depression can feel “debilitating no matter the severity and can impact each individual in a different way”.

Eshaghian further added that people who suffer from high-functioning depression may also be diagnosed with “Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD), and they report experiencing depressive symptoms for at least two years.”

What is high functioning depression?

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Professor Sneh Kapoor, Associate Director, Centre for Community Mental Health at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences said that high functioning depression is a manifestation of depression that is often not diagnosed.

“It is basically a variant where a person experiences all or most of the symptoms of depression — low mood, low energy, feelings of hopelessness, changes in sleep and dietary patterns — but without the accompanying ‘impairment’ in functioning that is often seen in depression. This means they continue to perform all tasks of daily living, and are able to continue to study, work or participate in social life effectively — sometimes even better than average — even if it is a challenge for them”.

Symptoms of high functioning depression

The symptoms of high functioning depression are the same as major depressive disorder, but may be milder in intensity for some people. Professor Sneh Kapoor lists them as:

Low mood,

Social withdrawal,

Loss of energy, fatigue

Loss of interest or pleasure,

Changes in sleep and appetite,

Chronic feelings of hopelessness or helplessness, etc.

Does exercise help in managing high functioning depression?



While there are no exercises to control or manage depression, experts point out that physical exercise is generally linked to better mental health outcomes. “People with high functioning depression might find it easier than those with major depressive disorder to be able to engage in physical exercise. Regular walks or mild exercise may help improve outcomes, but don’t independently predict control or remission,” said Kapoor.

Treatment for high functioning depression

Kapoor added that both psychiatric and psychological intervention go hand in hand where treatment is concerned. “Individuals benefit from the use of antidepressants to manage their symptoms, which is supported by psychotherapy for long term gains. This may be in the form of cognitive behavioral therapy, supportive psychotherapy or psychodynamic oriented work”.

