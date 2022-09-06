scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

High cholesterol and weight, reduced physical stamina may signal long COVID: Lancet study

Some people with COVID-19 have lingering symptoms for weeks or months after they begin to recover, a condition termed as long COVID

long covidIncreased BMI, high cholesterol and lower physical stamina are suggestive of a higher risk of developing metabolic disorders (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Young people infected with COVID-19 are likely to have increased cholesterol, a high body mass index (BMI), and reduced physical stamina after the viral infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Some people with COVID-19 have lingering symptoms for weeks or months after they begin to recover, a condition termed as long COVID.

The researchers from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, found that these people may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

“Increased BMI, high cholesterol and lower physical stamina are suggestive of a higher risk of developing metabolic disorders and possible cardiovascular complications,” said study principal investigator Patricia Schlagenhauf.

“These results have societal and public-health effects and can be used to guide strategies for broad interdisciplinary evaluation of COVID-19 sequelae (long COVID), their management, curative treatments, and provision of support in young adult populations,” Schlagenhauf said.

long covid Many may experience reduced stamina due to long Covid (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The study evaluated possible long COVID implications in young Swiss military personnel. It was conducted between May and November 2021 with 29 female and 464 male participants with a median age of 21.

Advertisement

As many as 177 participants had confirmed COVID-19 more than 180 days prior to the testing day, and the control group was made up of 251 SARS-CoV-2 individuals who tested negative for COVID-19.

Unlike other studies, the new research also evaluated cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, ophthalmological, male fertility, psychological and general systems.

ALSO READ |Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

The findings show that young, previously healthy, non-hospitalised individuals largely recover from the mild infection and that the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on several systems of the body is less than that seen in older, multi-morbid or hospitalised patients.

Advertisement

However, the study also found that recent infections — even mild ones — can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, reduced sense of smell and psychological problems for up to 180 days, as well as having a short-term negative impact on male fertility.

For non-recent infections — more than 180 days back — these effects were no longer significant, the researchers said.

For those with non-recent infections, however, the study — which had a long follow-up — provided evidence of potential risk.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:30:27 pm
Next Story

Mammootty is a ‘vigilante cop’ in Christopher, see first look poster

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces
An IPS officer writes

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia
In pictures: Tamannaah Bhatia’s on-point style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement