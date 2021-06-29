High sugar levels post-Covid? Check out these ayurvedic tips

High blood sugar levels can be controlled with lifestyle tweaks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people are experiencing fluctuations in their blood glucose levels post Covid-19 recovery. For instance, while the average pre-pandemic fasting sugar levels in January till mid-February 2020 was 138 mg/dl, in March 2020, the blood glucose level of diabetics began rising as per a survey of 8,200 people by BeatO. Average fasting sugar levels in March till mid-April was 165 mg/dl.

Stress, anxiety, overall disruption of lives, restrictive regimens and confinement at home were said to the key factors for the same

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar, one should not panic as the “sugar levels come down in a couple of weeks”.

So, what should you keep in mind?

According to Dr Bhavsar, a few simple dietary changes can help.

*Start having amla and turmeric daily. As per Dr Bhavsar, dosage of amla-turmeric mixture should be a mix of 1 teaspoon of amla and one teaspoon of turmeric which should be had one hour before meals.

*Drink bottle gourd- moringa soup on alternate days. Have lauki-moringa soup for breakfast or dinner.

*Limit sugar, curd, deep-fried, fermented foods and white flour. Add besan, ragi and jowar flour in your meals. Have rice on alternate days.

*Sit in Vajrasana post meals.

*Have more vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves, bottle gourd, tomatoes, moringa, bitter gourd and fruits like jamun, apple, amla, kiwi, papaya and pomegranate. Keep your dinner light like besan/ragi/vegetable chilla, veggies soup, lentil soups.

*Yoga: Practice Mandukasana, Shashankasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana. Practice Yoga and pranayamas for at least 45 minutes daily.

*Pranayams: Kapal Bhati, Anuloma Viloma

*Walk: At least 5,000 steps daily. Walking helps balance sugar levels. Twenty minutes under the sun before 9 am.

