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An 8 am cortisol report showing higher-than-normal levels can be concerning, particularly if you have been experiencing stress, poor sleep or unexplained weight gain. However, before assuming that something is wrong, it is important to understand that cortisol levels naturally fluctuate throughout the day.
Often called the stress hormone, cortisol plays several important roles in the body, including regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolism and the sleep-wake cycle.
Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that cortisol follows a natural daily rhythm, with levels beginning to rise in the early hours of the morning. They typically peak between 7 am and 9 am before gradually declining through the day, reaching their lowest levels around midnight.
“This morning surge helps the body wake up and prepare for daily activity,” says Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What is the normal cortisol level at 8 am?
According to Dr Ghody, cortisol levels in an 8 am blood test are commonly around 5–25 µg/dL. However, the reference range can vary by laboratory and testing method.
A reading slightly above the laboratory’s reference range does not necessarily indicate a hormonal disorder. “Persistent elevation, particularly when accompanied by suggestive symptoms, needs medical evaluation,” he explains.
What causes high cortisol levels in an 8 am blood test?
Dr Ghody explains that physical or emotional stress, inadequate sleep, intense exercise, pain, infections and other illnesses can temporarily raise cortisol levels.
Certain medications, particularly steroid-based drugs, can also affect cortisol test results. Pregnancy and oestrogen-containing contraceptives may increase measured blood cortisol levels.
However, persistently excessive cortisol production may point towards Cushing’s syndrome, a hormonal condition in which the body is exposed to excess cortisol over a prolonged period.
“This can result from problems involving the pituitary or adrenal glands, or prolonged use of steroid medications,” says Dr Ghody.
He emphasises that a single morning blood test cannot establish whether someone has Cushing’s syndrome. Further evaluation is necessary to determine the underlying cause.
What symptoms suggest that high cortisol is affecting your body?
Dr Ghody identifies the following warning signs:
* Unexplained weight gain: Particularly around the abdomen, face and upper back, while the arms and legs may become thinner.
* Rounded face: A noticeable increase in facial fullness.
* Purple stretch marks: These may appear on the abdomen.
* Easy bruising: The skin may become more fragile.
* Muscle weakness: Particularly noticeable in the arms and legs.
* High blood pressure and blood sugar: Prolonged cortisol excess can affect cardiovascular and metabolic health.
* Sleep disturbances and mood changes: People may experience disrupted sleep and changes in their emotional well-being.
“If these symptoms are progressively appearing, consult an endocrinologist rather than relying on one cortisol report,” advises Dr Ghody.
Should you worry if your 8 am cortisol is high?
Dr Ghody advises against interpreting an isolated elevated result as evidence of a hormonal disorder. However, persistently high levels, especially when accompanied by progressive weight gain, muscle weakness, easy bruising or changes in blood pressure and blood sugar, warrant medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.