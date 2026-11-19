An 8 am cortisol report showing higher-than-normal levels can be concerning, particularly if you have been experiencing stress, poor sleep or unexplained weight gain. However, before assuming that something is wrong, it is important to understand that cortisol levels naturally fluctuate throughout the day.

Often called the stress hormone, cortisol plays several important roles in the body, including regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolism and the sleep-wake cycle.

Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that cortisol follows a natural daily rhythm, with levels beginning to rise in the early hours of the morning. They typically peak between 7 am and 9 am before gradually declining through the day, reaching their lowest levels around midnight.