Hernia Awareness Month: Some common questions answered

Hernia can be described as a protrusion of one’s fatty tissue or even an organ via the abdominal wall in one’s groin area.

“One may encounter the problem of hernia owing to a congenital defect as the muscle experiences acute or repetitive stress and even pressure. This pressure pushes organs and surrounding tissue through the defect, creating the bulge that is related to a hernia,” said Dr Rajan Modi, minimal access surgeon and laparoscopy surgeon, House of Doctors.

This Hernia Awareness Month, observed annually in June, Dr Modi answers some of the frequently asked questions.

Which is the most common type of hernia?

One can suffer from an inguinal hernia that is also known as a groin hernia. It can be present by birth or one may encounter it in later life.

Do only men get hernias?

Mostly, hernias are seen in men. But, even women get it. Those women with weakened abdominal muscles owing to childbirth can suffer from a hernia problem.

What happens if hernia is left untreated?

“A hernia does nothing more than getting bigger if not treated. Nevertheless, it can cause extreme pain and strangulate without showing any signs or symptoms leading to fatal consequences at times. Thus, a laparoscopic hernia treatment will not only put an end to the problem but also offer minimised hernia recovery time,” Dr Modi said.

What is a strangulated hernia?

A strangulated hernia is a serious medical condition caused due to fatty tissues that push through a weakened area on the abdominal muscle. These fatty tissues force the surrounding muscle to clamp down around the tissue, resulting in a cut-off blood supply to the small intestine. If not consulted very soon, it can be a risk to life.

Are there any preventive measures for hernia?

In order to keep hernia at bay, one has to maintain optimum body weight. Try to exercise on a daily basis and stay mobile throughout the day. Avoid constipation by eating a diet consisting of high fibre to regulate your bowel movements. “Do not smoke as it can again lead to constipation. Lifting heavy objects is a strict no-no. In case of persistent cough, consult your doctor on an immediate basis,” said Dr Modi.

