Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Why, despite its high sugar content, you must consume lychee

"It is okay to tuck into it once in a while, but make sure you do not go overboard," Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 3:00:58 pm
Lychee is a storehouse of epicatechin, a bioactive compound, that may improve heart health and reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)

It is always advised to have seasonal fruits and vegetables for good health. But, sometimes, many people refrain from eating certain fruits due to the myths surrounding them. One such fruit is lychee which is infamous for its higher sugar content.

“Despite its super-rich nutritive profile, there’s a lot of confusion — if lychee should be consumed or not because of its high sugar content,” Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram.

Further, talking about the nutrients lychee comes packed with, the nutritionist listed the following health benefits:

*Lychee is a storehouse of epicatechin, a bioactive compound, that may improve heart health and reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes.

*It contains a compound named oligonol that promotes the production of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator, which helps expand the blood vessels to allow blood to flow through properly.

 

*It is an excellent source of copper, and helps stimulate the hair follicles and makes your hair grow. Copper peptides enlarge the hair follicles, which drastically reduces the resting phase of hair growth

*Lychee is rich in polyphenols such as the bioflavonoid, called rutin. It strengthens the blood vessels.

*It is effective in treating sunburns because of its vitamin C content. A combination of vitamins C and E has been proven to treat the effects of the sun on the skin.

*Lychee contains phytochemicals that exhibit antioxidant and antineoplastic properties. This means that they help prevent the abnormal growth of cells, which helps prevent cataracts.

*Contains olinonol which is thought to have antioxidative effects, and also attenuates high-fat diet (HFD) induced dysregulated expression of genes for adipokines in adipocytes.

“Now that you know all the health benefits of litchi fruit, do it is okay to tuck into litchis once in a while, but make sure you do not go overboard,” she suggested.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

