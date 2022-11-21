scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

This pickle ‘is the perfect buddy to your food’ and is loaded with health benefits

"Including the pickle in your diet can provide you with multiple benefits," Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram

Pickles are rich in vitamins and minerals. (Representational image/Getty images)

We are already salivating! And how can we not when talking about tangy, spicy, sweet, and sour pickles? Pickling is an age-old practice that is used to preserve various foods, especially seasonal vegetables. So, it is not uncommon to find people sitting down to eat their meals with a side of their favourite pickle — from aam and nimbu to mirchi and karonde ka achaar. But, did you know that apart from adding a burst of flavours to your meals, pickles are also a powerhouse of various health benefits?

Also Read |Why homemade pickle should be a part of your diet

Talking about one such power-packed pickle, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to list the myriad benefits of ginger pickle, which she said, has medicinal properties and may help treat stomach problems, nausea, and arthritis, too.

“Ginger pickle is one of the quickest and the easiest Indian pickles to be prepared. Including the pickle in your diet can provide you with multiple benefits,” she captioned the post.

Agreed Reema Kinjalkar, a nutritionist at Urban Platter, and told indianexpress.com, “Pickled ginger is low in calories and offers numerous health benefits, such as decreasing inflammation, increasing immunity, regulating gut function, and improving nutrient absorption among others.”

Check out the benefits below:

 



 



May decrease cholesterol levels

Ginger has an anti-hypercholesterolemia effect (decreasing cholesterol levels). Its extracts interfere with cholesterol biosynthesism, which leads to decreased cholesterol levels. Ginger extracts have antilipidemic effects (promotes a reduction of lipid levels in the blood) as the extracts reduce thermogenesis and lipids levels. It also helps to increase serum HDL-cholesterol.

Improves digestion

Pickled ginger, like many pickled vegetables, is a low pH food that is high in good microbes, particularly, lactobacillus bacteria, which is recognised as a primary probiotic. Ginger microbes can boost gut microbiota that can prevent disease and improve overall health.

Concurring, Reema said: “Pickled ginger, like several other pickled vegetables, has low pH and a high concentration of beneficial microorganisms known as probiotics. These living bacteria promote intestinal balance, and gut health, and boost immunity.”

Also Read |Winter special: Add flavour to your meals with this healthy turmeric and ginger pickle (recipe inside)

Improves appetite

Ginger roots contain ingredients like Aryl alkanes that give it a pungent taste, improve the appetite, and also enhance nutrient absorption.

Anti-inflammatory

Ginger has an anti-inflammatory effect as it suppresses prostaglandin synthesis. “Ginger contains a potent bioactive compound called gingerol, which acts as an antioxidant and reduces inflammation in conditions such as arthritis. It is also known to lower cholesterol levels and inhibit cancer cell development,” said Reema.

