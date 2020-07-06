Here’s why you should get your dose of probiotics

Probiotics are basically good bacteria that are present in your body. They co-exist with the bad ones. (Photo: Getty) Probiotics are basically good bacteria that are present in your body. They co-exist with the bad ones. (Photo: Getty)

Probiotics are live microorganisms which are good for your body. While the bacteria has an undisputed reputation for causing diseases and the idea of consuming it might seem icky, trust us, probiotics work as a great health supplement.

Our digestive system is home to numerous kinds of bacteria (yes, you read that right!). Probiotics are basically good bacteria that are present in the body, co-existing with the bad ones. When there’s an increase in bad bacteria, the good bacteria eliminates it to correct the imbalance. You will find good bacteria or probiotics mainly in your gut, especially the large intestine. Other than that, they are found on your skin, in the lungs, mouth, urinary tract and vagina.

How do probiotics work inside your body?

The main job of probiotics is to ensure a healthy balance in your body. This is done by controlling internal inflammation and supporting immunity. There are two most common types of good bacteria or probiotics, which are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. While Lactobacillus is found in curd and buttermilk, Bifidobacterium is found in various fermented food. In fact, it is said that when we regularly exercise, our body tends to produce Bifidobacterium.

Benefits of probiotics

Helps treat diarrhoea

While the main function of probiotics is to ensure a well-functioning immunity system, as per Healthline, “in one study, researchers found that taking probiotics reduced antibiotic-associated diarrhoea by 42%.” The reason why we have diarrhoea is when we take antibiotics, it results in a disbalance of the good and bad bacteria in our gut. It is believed that Lactobacillus helps in improving the condition of the gut during diarrhoea.

Lowers inflamed bowel movements

Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, two most commonly found bacteria, are known to calm down the inflammation during bowel movement. While it calms the gut, it also works wonders for one’s mental health. Scientists believe that a healthy gut highly affects mental wellbeing and thus, consuming yoghurt, juices and fermented food enriched with probiotics helps in the long run.

Keeps heart healthy

Probiotics not only help lower blood pressure and cholesterol but also keep the health of the heart intact. While it fortifies your gut, it plays an important role in treating and preventing heart diseases in the long run. Thus, make sure you get your dosage of good bacteria enriched food like yoghurt, kombucha, pickles, buttermilk, cheddar cheese, etc.

