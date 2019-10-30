Here’s why you should be drinking water first thing in the morning

This a non-negotiable space, especially when it comes to health. If you want to keep healthy, you must keep yourself hydrated. Water is, in real sense, an elixir. It detoxes the body, filters out unwanted particles, keeps it running, etc. Which is why it is imperative to consume water first thing in the morning. Wondering how it could benefit you? Read on.

Drinking water on empty stomach

When you drink water right after you wake up, it instantly re-hydrates the body. Fluids are essential, and there’s a substantial gap between when you last consumed a liquid (preferably water) and when you woke up. As such, it is advisable to drink some water first thing, so as to ready the body for the day ahead.

Reduces the calorie intake

When you drink water before breakfast, it gives you sense of fullness. As such, it reduces the calorie intake when you sit down for your next meal. According to studies conducted, water consumption before breakfast reduces calorie intake by up to 13 per cent.

Weight loss

Next, if you are looking to lose some weight, this practice may come handy. Studies have shown that water has the potential to increase the metabolic rate in adults. Simply put, water helps in the breakdown of food.

Mental performance

It is known that water is linked with mental health and a better cognitive performance. According to researchers, when you are dehydrated, it not only affects your physical performance, but also your mental alertness, concentration and memory.

Improved skin health

If you want to stay on top of the game when it comes to beauty, you must swear by this habit. When you drink water first thing in the morning, it gives the body the ability to flush out toxins, thus keeping your skin healthy and glowing. It reduces acne and gives the skin a moisturised look.