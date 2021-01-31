Here’s why you need to become regular with your health check-ups

Find out why you need to schedule regular health check-ups regardless of age. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Even before the pandemic, doctors around the world urged their patients to go for periodic health check-ups. With the pandemic, health has become a priority for many people, across different age groups. But why are preventive health check-ups important? Arindam Haldar, the chief executive officer of Thyrocare Technologies tells indianexpress.com that the adage ‘prevention is better than cure’ has “acquired renewed significance in urban India”.

“Many of us now appreciate the need to act briskly to deal with medical conditions. We consult a doctor as soon as the first signs of illness are noticed. This is fine as far as it goes, but it is not enough. The right way to do this is with regular health check-ups,” he says.

Why do we need them?

Haldar explains that a health check-up will “enable a doctor to unearth a latent disease or prevent its manifestation by altering the risk factors”.

“Check-ups also serve as an important benchmark in your medical history. They are a valuable tool that enables doctors to better understand the working of your body and metabolism. This, in turn, means the doctor can give advice on deficiencies and lifestyle matters than affect the patient’s well-being. By improving and strengthening a person’s health, the quality of life is enhanced,” he tells this outlet.

What do these check-ups entail?

“Most of the packages comprise pathology tests (blood and urine), tests for heart stress, imaging tests (X-rays and ultrasounds), tests for kidney, liver, and lung function. You will find that a single package gives you a plethora of tests, saving almost one-fourth of the total cost,” he explains, adding that the pandemic has “made everyone aware of their health”.

“Today, people are realising they need to take precautions to protect their health. Getting medical advice on living a healthy lifestyle will preempt the possibility of many medical conditions arising.”

Haldar concludes by saying that the odd misconception that prevention is required only after a certain age — when the body is expected to deteriorate and malfunction — needs to be addressed. “In fact, with the drastic alterations in our lifestyle and diet, such disorders have become common. Leading diagnostic centres are providing world-class diagnostic solutions at affordable rates. Preventive healthcare packages have been made available under the wellness umbrella, which covers almost all pathological tests.”

