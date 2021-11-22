Why you should add fermented foods to your diet

The secret to good health lies in the gut. It is believed that a healthy gut is synonymous with a healthy mind and body. As such, you can develop good gut health through proper dietary measures like ensuring an adequate dose of probiotics in your diet.

Fermented food is one of the best ways to consume probiotics. From kimchi to kombucha — these foods are packed with essential probiotic bacteria that is good for your overall well-being. If you are looking to add fermented foods to your diet, you must go through this guide shared by nutritionist Dr Uma Naidoo.

“Fermented foods are produced by culturing ingredients, often over days or weeks, to break down the organic molecules in our food via enzyme activity. They are one of the most essential parts of good gut and brain health because they contain probiotics. Our gut houses about 100 trillion bacteria and the balance of good and bad bacteria determines how our gut impacts the rest of our body,” she shared.

The nutritionist added, “Probiotics are the good guys that we get from fermented foods such as kimchi, yoghurt and kefir. They can also be found in supplement form but the live form in food is more ideal.”

Prebiotics are the food that they need to survive.

What are prebiotics?

“Prebiotics are a form of dietary fibre that acts as food for gut microbes, enabling their optimal function whilst inside the digestive tract, They have also been shown to modulate GI function, promote immunity, and even decrease symptoms of anxiety and depressions,” she explained.

Some of the prebiotics include asparagus, garlic, apples and oats.

Here’s how fermented foods affect your mood

Dr Naidoo explained that they are rich in microorganisms that naturally inhabit the human gastrointestinal tract. “These microbes keep our gut health, promote healthy digestion, and even produce neurotransmitters that govern mood, just like the brain.”

“Eating a diet full of a diverse range of microorganisms will allow your gut to promote healthy digestion,” according to the nutritionist.

