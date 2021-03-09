scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Here’s what women need to know about intermittent fasting

Follow a stress + recovery cycle while fasting, to give your body enough time to recover

March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021 9:40:13 pm
Fasting can be tricky. (Photo: Pixabay)

Unlike other diets, which demand that we ditch carbs and/or fats, intermittent fasting is different. The good part about it is that you can eat everything in a stipulated period of time. But, you also need to understand that most diet fads work differently for men and women.

So, what does it mean for a woman to follow intermittent fasting? Diabetes educator Rashi Chowdhary explains in an Instagram post that fasting for women “is tricky” because pressuring yourself “into doing it every single day can wreak havoc on your hormones and mess your relationship with food and yourself”.

READ |Intermittent Fasting: All you need to know about the eating pattern

 

READ |Can intermittent fasting help you lose weight?

Check out the best tips women can follow while practising intermittent fasting:

In a week, if you are fasting for the majority of the days, make it a point to take out at least two days to allow your body to rest. “Ease your body into cyclic fasting, which means fasting for five days and skipping two days or gradually increasing your fasting time from 12 hours and up,” Chowdhary says.

On days when you are wanting to practise, if but your body does not feel up to it, make sure you have breakfast. Do not opt for carb-loaded cereals, but instead opt for lighter options such as avocados and eggs.

ALSO READ |From keto to intermittent diets: All you need to know

Chowdhary suggests following a “stress+recovery cycle while fasting, so that you can give your body enough time to recover and you are not in a constant flight or fight mode”. This is supremely important for pre-menopausal women because if one does not follow this cycle, your sleep routine could be disrupted along with your thyroid and sex hormones.

Most of all remember that intermittent fasting cannot be followed by all body types. “Give your body enough time to cope with the stress of fasting and only do intermittent fasting every single day, if you feel your body is up to it.”

