Why Ayurveda recommends against consuming curd at night or on a daily basis

Now that summer is knocking on our doors, it is important to pay attention to adjusting one’s diet as per the seasonal change. For that, you don’t necessarily need to do a grocery haul or completely change what your pantry and fridge look like. Small diet changes go a long way in helping the body cope up with the changing temperature and humidity levels.

Curd, or the humble dahi, that is a staple in most Indian households has numerous health benefits and is also great for topical application on skin and hair. Curd helps hydrate the body, strengthens immunity, builds stronger bones, helps in improving the skin, and is also a must have if you are on a weight loss journey or simply maintaining your goal weight.

Ayurveda, too, highly approves of dahi, but it also warns about how much curd is good for the body as well as when and how you should have it. Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya recently shared a post on her Instagram elaborating on how curd is looked at through the ‘Ayurvedic lens’. She elucidated in the caption that “curd is sour in taste, hot in nature, is heavy to digest (takes a longer period to undergo digestion).” Dr Savaliya also noted that curd is good for weight gain as it increases fat, improves strength, and increases kapha and pitta (reduced vatta) and improves digestive power (agni).

She also shared the following “interesting facts about curd”, while also warning against having curd everyday, and during the afternoons. Read on:

*Curd should not be heated. It loses its properties due to heating.

*It is best to avoid curd in people with obesity, kapha disorders, bleeding disorders, and inflammatory conditions.

*Curd should never be consumed at night.

*Curd should not be consumed on a daily basis. The only variation that can be consumed on a regular basis is churned buttermilk that has added spices such as rock salt, black pepper and cumin.

*Do not mix your curd with fruits as it is a channel blocker incompatible food. Long-time consumption would trigger metabolic issues and allergies.

*Curd is incompatible with meat and fish. Any combination of curd cooked along with meats such as chicken, mutton, or fish will produce toxins in the body.

She concludes by stating that “if you want to have curd, have it occasionally, during the afternoon and in moderation.”

