Pathya Ahaar: Know the ‘right diet for diabetes’, according to Ayurveda

March 9, 2022 9:10:54 am
Diabetes is a metabolic condition that occurs when the body’s blood sugar level is too high. To maintain this level, one must stick to a healthy lifestyle and diet. As such, apart from exercising regularly, one must also pay special attention to their food habits. And while it may get confusing to make the right diet choices, figuring out the best foods to eat when you have diabetes doesn’t have to be tough, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said.
“To keep things simple, your main goal should be managing your blood sugar levels,” she said, and added that not just that, you must also consume foods that will “help prevent diabetes complications such as heart diseases.”
🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
According to Dr Kohli, your diet can have a major role in preventing and managing diabetes. As such, she shared the “right diet for diabetes” – both for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Take a look
View this post on Instagram
She suggested adding these or switching with other grains.
*Roasted barley (old), barley sattu and amla (gooseberry)
*Moong dal soup and bitter vegetables like bitter gourd
*Sattu, old grains of rice, red rice paddy (shalli chawal) and millets
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-