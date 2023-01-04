Ear care: Get relief from aches and infections with these natural remedies

We do not need to remind you that ear pain can be extremely excruciating, which worsens in case of an infection. Similarly, blocked or plugged ears can feel annoying and even hinder some daily activities. As such, it should be known that the frequency of such infections tends to increase in colder temperatures making it important to care for your ears.

“Ear infections can happen during winters or due to bacteria, viruses or fungi getting trapped in the inner, middle or outer ear,” Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, wrote in an Instagram post, further sharing her “top 3 remedies” that can provide relief.

Karna purana (ear oiling): It is a safe and effective therapy for healing various ear ailments and maintaining optimal ear health. Here’s how you can do it with different ingredients:

*Basil is packed with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and immunomodulatory properties, which help relieve ear pain and infection. Crush a few tulsi leaves in a mortar and pestle, strain the juice, and add one to two drops in the ear to relieve the pain.

*Cloves oil: This oil has analgesic (pain relieving) and anti-inflammatory properties. Sauté a clove in a teaspoon of sesame (til) oil, bring it to a boil, and let it cool down. Filter the oil and put 1 to 2 drops of the warm oil in the affected ear.

*Sesame or olive oil: American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends olive oil as an effective home remedy for mild to moderate ear pain. Warm a teaspoon of olive oil and allow it to cool. Pour 1 to 2 drops of the oil into the affected ear.

*Tea tree oil: It has powerful antifungal, antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it one of the effective home remedies for ear pain. Mix a drop or two of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of any base oil such as olive oil, sesame oil, or coconut oil. Pour one to two drops into the ear to soothe pain. “Ensure to check the temperature of the oil before use,” she warned.

One can also opt for ginger or garlic get relief, Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda expert, Vedas Cure said. ” Chewing a few garlic slices can bring immediate relief from pain.

Reduce inflammation outside the ear region

*Ginger: It too has anti-inflammatory properties that help fight ear infections and reduce ear pain. Extract juice from a raw, fresh ginger piece with the help of a mortar and pestle. Strain the liquid and use it on the skin near the ear for effective action. “Ginger can be used in the form of both ginger juice and ginger oil. This must be applied on the skin around the ear, with a piece of cloth or cotton,” said Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Vedas Cure.

*Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory properties which help lower inflammation, relieve congestion, and reduce ear pain. Warm 3 cloves of garlic, mash it with a pinch of salt, place in a cloth and massage it on the ear that pains. “Wrapping warm garlic in a cloth to give a warm massage is equally effective,” Chawla agreed.

Inhale steam

*Lastly, you can inhale steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil or do jal neti to clear out the sinus passages which also impacts your ear canal.

