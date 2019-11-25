Here’s how you can fight bad breath caused by smoking

That smoking is deadly is a universal truth. Despite health advisories, people continue to smoke, risking their health and well-being. Among other things, smoking leads to smelly breath, which can be a cause of serious embarrassment. While it may seem benign, the bad breath is actually an indication of one too many things going wrong inside the mouth, because of smoking. If you want to get rid of it, here are some things that you can do. Read on.

Brush every day

This is a habit that non-smokers have to swear by, too. But, if you are a smoker, you have to brush daily and diligently. Maintaining oral hygiene can help tackle the issue of bad breath to a great extent. Additionally, along with brushing, you must remember to floss, too. You can also try rinsing your mouth with a mouthwash.

Drink water

Drink water, a lot of it, especially after you have smoked. Smoking is known to release many chemicals in the mouth, which need to be flushed away. While saliva does play a crucial role, drinking water throughout the day can protect your teeth and gums.

Use a chewing gum

A sugarless chewing gum can help if you cannot brush immediately. It serves the purpose by encouraging the mouth to produce more saliva. Chew a gum for five or more minutes and then drink some water to feel the difference.

Check with a dentist

You must see your dentist every now and then, especially if you are a smoker. It is not a bad idea to get checked, so as to know if your teeth and gums are looking healthy. Remember that smoking is one of the leading causes of cancer, and should there be something wrong in your mouth, your dentist may be able to diagnose and/or guide you better.

While the aforementioned tips may offer a temporary solution, it is best to check with your doctor/dentist periodically. They may be better equipped to tell you if you are suffering from gum and/or other diseases.