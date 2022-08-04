Here’s how you can cut down on caffeine

August 4, 2022 10:50:43 am
Many of us like to start our day with a piping hot cuppa for that instant kick. But, it must be known that while caffeine present in beverages like tea and coffee acts as a natural stimulant that boosts mood and brain function when taken in the recommended amount, an excess can lead to various health-related problems.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Excess caffeine can cause insomnia, restlessness, nausea, and increased heart rate. Also, one must avoid it during the pregnancy,” said Dr Jyoti Khanijoh, Head – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Max Super Speciality Hospital.
“According to various studies, the side effect of caffeine may also include general toxicity, and is likely to affect the heart, bone, reproduction, and overall development,” she added.
Subscriber Only Stories
So, how much caffeine should one consume?
Dr Jyoti suggested consuming 200 mg-400 mg of caffeine, which is equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee.
Are there any substitutes?
According to lifestyle nutritionist Smitha Shetty, while there can be no real substitutes for caffeine, one can balance the consumption by “eating foods that help keep you feeling energetic throughout the day. Also, exercising regularly will lead to a release of dopamine and promote sleep, which will make you feel fresh. You can also try picking up a hobby,” she added.
However, if you are looking to quit caffeine, “start with tapering caffeine consumption and gradually replace it with drinks like cumin-coriander tea, lemongrass tea, decaf herbal chai, and carob (closest substitute of chocolate),” Smitha suggested.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Latest News
Rupee falls 36 paise to 79.51 against US dollar in early trade
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for SC/ST
Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case
Now, you can buy an EWS house in Delhi if your annual family income is less than Rs 10 lakh
The Nothing phone (1) isn’t getting a ‘Lite’ version, says Carl Pei
From Sourav Ghosal’s heartwarming hug to Jordan Sakkas’ funny ‘spin’: Watch eye catching visuals from Day 6 of CWG 2022
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been held to account?
Snapchat rolls out new filters for Friendship Day: Here’s how to play ‘Rock Scissors Paper’
CUET UG 2022: Phase II exams postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains
Tamil Nadu bans use of ‘thandora’ for public announcements
Insta360’s Link is 4K webcam that uses AI to keep you in focus at all times
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Compare price, specs, camera and other details