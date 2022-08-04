scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Here’s how you can cut down on caffeine

"Excess caffeine can cause insomnia, restlessness, nausea, and increased heart rate. Also, one must avoid it during the pregnancy," said Dr Jyoti Khanijoh

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 10:50:43 am
coffeeAccording to Smitha Shetty, a lifestyle nutritionist, there can be no real substitute for caffeine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us like to start our day with a piping hot cuppa for that instant kick. But, it must be known that while caffeine present in beverages like tea and coffee acts as a natural stimulant that boosts mood and brain function when taken in the recommended amount, an excess can lead to various health-related problems.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Excess caffeine can cause insomnia, restlessness, nausea, and increased heart rate. Also, one must avoid it during the pregnancy,” said Dr Jyoti Khanijoh, Head – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“According to various studies, the side effect of caffeine may also include general toxicity, and is likely to affect the heart, bone, reproduction, and overall development,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
coffee Excess caffeine can lead to various health issues. (Photo: Pexels)

So, how much caffeine should one consume?

Dr Jyoti suggested consuming 200 mg-400 mg of caffeine, which is equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee.

Are there any substitutes?

According to lifestyle nutritionist Smitha Shetty, while there can be no real substitutes for caffeine, one can balance the consumption by “eating foods that help keep you feeling energetic throughout the day. Also, exercising regularly will lead to a release of dopamine and promote sleep, which will make you feel fresh. You can also try picking up a hobby,” she added.

Also Read |Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know

However, if you are looking to quit caffeine, “start with tapering caffeine consumption and gradually replace it with drinks like cumin-coriander tea, lemongrass tea, decaf herbal chai, and carob (closest substitute of chocolate),” Smitha suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:50:43 am

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Review

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement