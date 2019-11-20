Here’s how cold water benefits you, even in frigid weather

Yes, the temperature is dipping, but do not give up on cold water just yet. There are numerous benefits to using it for your day-to-day activities, unless you live somewhere where the climate is sub-zero. Here are some ways in which cold water will work to your advantage; read on.

Relieving stress

If you are a bundle of nerves, or are feeling extremely anxious about something, walk over to the restroom and splash some cold water on your face. Experts say that this method helps in bringing down the body’s temperature. By slowing the heart rate, it makes the anxiety/stress gradually dissipate. Also, your mind focuses better when you are not under any kind of stress.

Hair care

If you are interested in having healthy manes, wash them with cold water. Rinsing the hair with cool water can make it shinier. Also, cool water is better for the roots, the cuticles and the hair strands.

Weight loss

The warm versus cool water debate — vis-à-vis weight loss — has been raging on. And while there is nothing scientifically-absolute about this claim, those on a diet claim drinking cold water helps them burn down approximately 70 extra calories a day.

Cure for hangover

There are many things that you can do, to get rid of your hangover. Among these, is the use of cold water. While simply drinking it can give you some much-needed relief, you can also rinse a washcloth with cold water and use it as a compress over your forehead.

Blood circulation

While bathing, switch between warm and cold water to keep the blood going in your body. While hot water makes the blood rush toward the skin and away from the organs, cold water makes it flow towards the organs in order to keep them warm. Also, many athletes are believed to use cold water post workout to help the muscles recover.