Here’s everything you need to know about black garlic

We are all aware of garlic and its health benefits. But how many of us know about black garlic? It looks like what you would imagine it would look like — garlic that is black in colour, and something that you will consider throwing away. But, the interesting bit is that in many countries it is considered to be useful; people say it can enhances the taste of food, too. In fact, many high-end restaurants use it while preparing their meals.

For the uninitiated, black garlic is nothing but regular white garlic that has aged or has been fermented. It has already lost its pungent smell and taste, but not its nutritional value. The garlic is used in both sweet and savoury dishes, especially in countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea, which have long known and used it in their meals. In fact, it is now known in almost all of Asia and in some parts of US, too.

As far as the health benefits are concerned, they are similar to that of regular raw garlic. In fact, an aged black garlic contains more antioxidants. It is also believed to be a great source of protein, fiber, iron, vitamin C and calcium. You can easily add it to your meals.

It is also believed to balance the blood sugar level. The antioxidants in it can prevent diabetes complications and boost the health of the heart. If you are looking to give a boost to your health and immunity, consider eating black garlic. It can also boost the body’s metabolism and protect the liver from infections and damage.

Black garlic is also believed to improve brain health and give you a sharp memory. The antioxidants present in it can reduce any kind of inflammation in the brain. But, before you add it to your diet, it is advisable that you get in touch with your nutritionist.

