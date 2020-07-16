Are pumpkin seeds a part of your diet? (Photo: Getty) Are pumpkin seeds a part of your diet? (Photo: Getty)

We all know the importance of making healthy choices, but owing to our fast paced lives, all of us have taken unhealthy shortcuts at some point. However, it is never too late and you can always switch to healthier alternatives — and pumpkin seeds are great to begin with. Packed with the goodness of health, the green coloured seeds are also a great snacking option to keep those mid-day hunger pangs at bay.

Take a look at why you should add pumpkin seeds to your diet.

Enriched with Omega-3

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best sources of Omega-3 fatty acids, which is an essential fat required by the body. However, our body can’t produce it on its own, which is why one is advised to consume foods that help meet the body’s requirement. A handful of pumpkin seeds every day can serve that purpose. Not only that, apart from cell maintenance, Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to improve heart health, reduce inflammation and prevent obesity.

Help provide adequate dose of fibre

Pumpkin seeds are a great source of dietary fibre. Dolly Kumar, founder & director, Gaia says, “just 100 grams of pumpkin seeds can give you about 18 grams of dietary fibre, which is 72 per cent of an average person’s daily requirement. ”

She adds, “Our colon houses close to 100 trillion gut bacteria, both good and bad. Fibre provides food to the good bacteria, maintaining the microbial balance in our gut and aiding digestion. It helps prevent chronic diseases as well.”

Regulates cholesterol

Cholesterol, which is of two types, good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL), is produced by our liver. Kumar shares that “LDL builds up in the walls of our arteries, resulting in blockages that can lead to a heart attack or stroke. While, HDL, serves as a maintenance crew of artery walls; removing bad cholesterol and recycling them.” Pumpkin seeds are a great way to maintain the balance of cholesterol in our body.

Rich in antioxidants

“Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants due to their PUFA and lipophilic antioxidant content. Antioxidants remove unwanted waste substances known as free radicals. These are molecules with unpaired electrons. Free radicals affect cell proteins, DNA, and cell membranes by stealing their electrons through a process called oxidation,” she says.

So, you can’t miss out on this superfood which is low in calories and packed with nutrients. These tasty seeds can add some crunch to your salads and soups as well. Whichever way you choose to have them, adding them is always a good idea!

