Why consuming ginger is great for your immune system

Enjoy ginger in turmeric ginger shots recipe, fresh juices, ginger water, broth, grated onto salads or any meal, or cooked into your favorite dishes, he said. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The year 2020 made everyone realise the importance of eating healthy, exercising, and working towards boosting the immune system. As such, kadha concoctions and superfoods became the buzzwords. But, did you know that ginger — a staple in most Indian kitchens — is one of the best ingredients to strengthen the immune system?

Anthony William, the author of Medical Medium, recently took to Instagram and shared that “ginger is the ultimate antispasmodic and helps us be less reactive.”

“Ginger’s antispasmodic properties come from its more than 60 trace minerals, well over 30 amino acids (many of them undiscovered), and more than 500 enzymes and coenzymes all working together to calm reactivity,” he wrote.

He added that ginger is an amazing relaxant for the throat area and also helps relieve tension headaches and flush excess lactic acid from muscle tissue into the bloodstream and out of the body.

ALSO READ | Immunity-boosting foods that kept us healthy amid pandemic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medical Medium® (@medicalmedium)

Not only that, but it is also antibacterial, and anti-parasitic in nature. “Ginger is very helpful for stress assistance, DNA reconstruction, enhancement of your body’s production of B12” as well. Here are the many health benefits of ginger.

Also, check out these five common nutritional deficiencies among Indians, here.

If you are wondering how to incorporate ginger in your diet, then there is nothing like a warm cup of ginger tea to help you calm down your upset stomach and also “relax any other areas of tension for up to 12 hours,” wrote William.

You can also consume it in the form of ginger shots, grate it on your salads and meals. Try this simple drink loaded with ginger (Recipe here)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle