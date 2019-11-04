Here is how your body can benefit from lemon water

Keeping healthy is increasingly becoming a difficult task. A dull weather, lingering smog, stress and other lifestyle disorders are bringing in a host of problems. As such, the body’s natural immunity takes a hit. This is the reason experts stress on a wholesome diet. Healthy eating can do wonders for the body and ensure it has the strength to ward off illnesses.

Currently, lemon water is being highly talked about, owing to its magical properties. Not only are lemons delicious, but, when consumed with water, have the capacity to boost your health. Here are some ways you can benefit, especially if you have it first thing in the day.

Hydration

This is basic — water keeps you hydrated. And by adding lemon, you will be able to enhance the taste as well. In winter months, especially, people tend to skip drinking water, which could lead to dehydration. Lemon water can be stored in a bottle and sipped throughout the day.

Skin quality

If you drink lemon water religiously, you will be able to see the difference in your skin. A citrus fruit like lemon is a good source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. As such, it helps with wrinkles, dry skin and skin damage due to sun exposure.

Weight loss

Studies done in the past have found that lemons boost metabolism, thus supporting weight loss. Have a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning if you want to keep your weight in check.

Digestion

For some people, a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning acts as a laxative. It is low in calories and helps with constipation by getting the digestive system going.

Kidney stones

It has been found that citrate, a component of citric acid, can make the urine less acidic and break up small stones that could potentially cause harm. The water can help flush them out from the body, thus reducing the risk of developing kidney stones.