Adding these vitamins, supplements to your daily routine can help reduce anxiety

It is a known fact that when you feel good mentally, you can overcome all the difficulties.

Be it mental health or physical well-being, our health is our greatest asset. Yet we take it for granted because it has the great ability to adapt and come to the rescue when we need it to.

While stress and anxiety can enhance performance in the short term, it has detrimental effects if it persists longer. “As most of us are victims of stress due to some reason or the other, it is important to understand what methods can be adopted to help cope or manage the issues related to mental health,” says Vaibhav Garg, clinical and sports nutritionist and founder, Purecise.

Check out the supplements he suggests to help you cope with the various stressors.

Ashwagandha

“A powerful Indian herb with potent adaptogenic qualities, it is great for those facing stress issues resulting from emotional, as well as physical issues,” says the nutritionist.

He also shared that the athlete community also uses this to help reduce the stress-induced by intense exercise and helps in a significant drop in cortisol — the stress hormone post-consumption.

Omega 3

Maintaining brain health is important to ensure you can process your thoughts in the most efficient manner possible. One of the ingredients that promote a healthy nervous system is omega 3 fatty acids.

“Owing to the fact that the brain comprises almost 80 per cent fat, this ingredient has proven to not only promote brain health, but studies have also shown to reduce symptoms associated with disorders like Alzheimer’s. Adding this to your daily routine can definitely help reduce inflammation on a physical level and enhance the blood supply and nutrition required for your brain,” explains Garg.

B complex vitamins

The nutritionist mentions, “This set of 8 vitamins have been proven to help improve symptoms of stress such as mood and energy levels by lowering the homocysteine levels in the blood.” This results in lesser work-induced stress symptoms when this supplement is consumed regularly.

L-Theanine

Commonly referred to as green tea extract, this has been used for its ability to promote relaxation without causing any sedative-like effects. “Numerous studies have denoted that people consuming green tea that is rich in L-Theanine have experienced reduced anxiety symptoms and improvements in memory and attention. Supplementing with L-Theanine has successfully helped in lowering cortisol levels much like ashwagandha” adds Garg.

