Here are three healthy food items which will leave you feeling elated; check it out here

o what do we do when we are feeling down and our only resort was ordering junk food? (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

When it comes to food, nothing matches the sheer happiness of enjoying a rich cream-filled cupcake or even munching on that extra cheeseburger. But, we all know how it ends — bloating, more cravings and extra kilos couple into an unhealthy lifestyle. The best health experts over the years have told us that becoming fit is not an overnight change. It requires us to turn things around and that means making little changes to our diet.

So what do we do when we are feeling down and our only resort was ordering junk food? Rashi Chowdhary, diabetes educator recently shared in an Instagram post that, “Here are three of my favourite foods that not only support your gut but also help your brain produce dopamine and serotonin, the neurotransmitters responsible for your happiness, mood, sleep, libido and so much more!”

Check it out below.

Sesame seeds

Chowdhary suggests this because it contains tyrosine. “Tyrosine boosts the dopamine levels in the brain which can improve thinking and memory” she adds. 100 grams of sesame seeds contains 0.79 g of tyrosine.

Coffee

Not only does it release dopamine but also blocks adenosine. “Adenosine is a neurotransmitter in your brain that makes you feel drowsy and also stimulates the release of dopamine” explains the diabetes educator. Now it is clear why we always move towards our cup of coffee every morning! However, she points out that make sure you do not consume more than 2 cups of coffee or 250 grams of coffee in a day.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium but they also contain another component which is known as tryptophan. “It is an amino acid that the body converts into serotonin which helps you relax” she explains. A banana in medium-size contains about 11 mg of tryptophan while the potassium along with magnesium helps reduce levels of stress also allowing you to sleep better.

