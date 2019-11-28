Here are some teas that are guaranteed to keep your tummy troubles at bay

On a day when you have an upset stomach, sipping on a cup of hot tea seems like a welcoming idea. Tea makes a huge difference to health, as it helps ease out symptoms. But, there are many different kinds of tea out there, each with its own properties and health benefits. And if you are particularly feeling under the weather today, in relation to your stomach, here are some varieties that you can sip on, to keep the nausea, diarrhea and vomiting at bay.

Green tea

Starting with the basic, green tea has many health benefits, which make it a favourite among tea drinkers. It is believed that green tea is a natural remedy for diarrhea and bacterial infection in stomach that causes painful cramps, nausea and bloating. But, experts say that is important to not go overboard, since excessive intake of green tea may cause nausea and as well.

Ginger tea

Is there anything that ginger cannot do? Consumption of ginger tea may be great for digestive issues and stomach cramps. According to studies conducted on the health benefits of this super spice, ginger helps with gas, bloating, cramps and indigestion. It also prevents bowel irregularity. On a particularly rough day, savour this drink and let it work its magic.

Holy basil tea

Also known as tulsi tea, this concoction is powerful, and is celebrated for its many medicinal properties. It is a great option to soothe an upset stomach. Alternatively, it is also used to treat cough and cold. Researches conducted on the benefits of this tea, have concluded that it protects the stomach from ulcers, which are accompanied by painful symptoms like pain, heartburn and nausea.

Chamomile tea

It is often considered as the most soothing of all teas. Chamomile tea helps relax the digestive muscles, by treating the issues of gas, indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. It also helps you sleep better at night.

Licorice tea

If multiple studies conducted on licorice are to be believed, the herb helps with stomach ulcers that trigger symptoms of stomach pain, indigestion and nausea. Thus, it can be consumed to treat issues of the stomach.

If your symptoms appear too harsh and extreme, though, visit your doctor who may be able to better diagnose it.