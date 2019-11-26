Here are some signs that show your diet lacks vitamin

A healthy body and mind requires a wholesome diet — one that is rich in essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, fats, iron, carbohydrates, among others. If the diet lacks even one essential item, the health consequences can be extreme and unpleasant. Vitamins are extremely important for many reasons, and a deficiency will make the body throw some warning signs. So, look out for these tell-tale signs that show you can do with more vitamin-rich foods.

Brittle nails and hair

While there can be many reasons for having brittle hair and nails, biotin deficiency is one of them. Also known as vitamin B7, biotin helps the body convert food into energy. When there is a deficiency, which is rare, the nails become brittle and the hair starts to split and thin. Other signs may include fatigue, pain in the muscles, cramps, etc. Check with your doctor regarding this, who may ask you to consume biotin-rich foods such as egg yolks, fish, nuts, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, bananas, to name a few.

Bleeding gums

A classic sign of a diet that lacks vitamin C. While the bleeding may happen because of improper brushing techniques as well, it is a vitamin C deficiency that is largely to be blamed. This particular vitamin helps with immunity and the healing of wounds. It also acts an an antioxidant and helps prevent cell damage. But, remember that the body does not produce vitamin C on its own; it is dependent on the diet. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables every day.

Mouth ulcers

Ulcer of the mouth and cracks at the corners of the lips are indicative of vitamin deficiency, particularly that of vitamin B. Additionally, they are also caused because of iron deficiency. Consume green leafy vegetables, meat, fish, nuts, seeds, whole grains, etc.

Poor night vision

Low intakes of vitamin A is linked to poor night vision. A condition called ‘night blindness’ happens when the diet does not include a lot of vitamin A. This condition reduces people’s ability to see in the dark. If left untreated, this can lead to total blindness as well. If you suspect your vitamin A intake is low, have fish, eggs, dairy products, dark leafy veggies, etc.

It is ideal to check with your medical professional besides making some dietary changes.