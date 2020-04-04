Here are some benefits of plant-based biotin

Plant-based biotin strengthens hair and nails, regulates blood sugar and helps in improving the metabolism. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Plant-based biotin strengthens hair and nails, regulates blood sugar and helps in improving the metabolism. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Plant-based biotin is accompanied by hundreds of factors which increase its absorption in the body. D-biotin, an active form of biotin found naturally, is 100 times more biologically active and a better dietary source of vitamin compared to animal-based biotin. According to a study performed on animals ‘Biotin amelioration of nephrotoxicity in streptozotocin-induced diabetic mice‘, biotin may help prevent kidney damage in people with insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.

Natural sources of biotin

* Nuts, like almonds, peanuts, pecans, and walnuts

* Nut butters

* Soybeans and other legumes

* Whole grains and cereals

* Cauliflower

* Bananas

* Mushrooms

Often, food-processing techniques like cooking can render biotin ineffective; one must consume raw or less-processed versions of these foods to get the maximum supply of active biotin.

Here are a few benefits:

* Plant-based biotin strengthens hair and nails, regulates blood sugar and helps in improving metabolism.

* Biotin from plants is accompanied by hundreds of its factors that increase its absorption in the body.

* Healthy hair growth: The only active form for biotin (d-biotin) found naturally is 100 times more biologically active compared to synthetic ones, and helps in reducing hair fall and hair thinning and is good for stronger hair.

* Non-systhetic materials: The plant-based biotin is structurally different from the synthetic ones hence it gets absorbed faster.

* Zero side effects: Can be consumed long-term since it’s natural and has no side-effects.

* Chemical free: It does not come with fillers and is free from chemicals.

* Holistic growth: It has plant extracts from Amla for Vitamin C and Pomegranate for Antioxidants – all this combined provides extra nutrition to reduce hair fall and immunity, while being anti-bacterial.

