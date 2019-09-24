Here are some health benefits of cold weather

People often associate cold weather with sickness — temperatures drop, making it conducive for the cold virus to spread. Also known as the rhinovirus, it replicates inside the nasal cavity, giving us an itchy, runny nose. But, there are some surprising health benefits as well that come to us when temperatures dip. Don’t believe us? Read on.

A boost for the brain

Studies have shown that people think more clearly in cold conditions. When the room temperature is at a cooler setting, people perform tasks better. In the summer months, more glucose is utilised by the body, making people less inclined to take up cognitive problems.

No allergies

If you are susceptible to outdoor allergies, here’s a breather for you. In cold weather, pollen counts are nonexistent. It is, therefore, advisable to spend more time outdoors, and especially so, if you have any kind of indoor allergy caused by molds and/or dust mites.

Burning of calories

In cold weather, the human body is likely to work harder to maintain the body’s core temperature. As such, a lot of energy is required, which subsequently helps in burning calories.

Lower inflammation

You know how you’re advised to apply an ice-pack on an injury to bring down the swelling? Well, winter months are like natural ice-packs for the body. The joints feel less puffy as there is a decrease in overall inflammation.

Lower risk of diseases

Sure, the cold virus might become hyperactive in winter but the risk of other serious diseases, most of which are mosquito borne like Zika, West Nile virus, dengue fever and malaria lessen as mosquitoes hibernate during winters.

Better sleep

When you try to sleep, the body lowers its core temperature. In summer months, the process takes longer. But in winters, it is faster. Also, with the days becoming shorter, you get to experience more hours of sleep.